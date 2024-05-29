‘Love Island’ star Chloe Burrows is taking part in an online-only reality show, ‘Inside’, which will be the first show of it’s kind. Photo by Getty Images.

Former ‘Love Island’ star Chloe Burrows will compete as one of 10 celebs in a new reality TV show in the hope of winning £1 million.

Love Island star Chloe Burrows is one of ten celebrities who are going to battle it out in the hope of winning £1 million.

The TV personality is going to compete in a brand new reality TV show, which will be hosted on Youtube, called ‘Inside’. It will be the first ever online-only reality programme.

The show will see 10 celebs go head-to-head to complete a series of challenges in exchange for a set amount of money. The challenges will be set by their fellow contestants. It is the brainchild of popular UK-based Youtube group Sidemen, who have also announced that Youtuber Joe Martin Weller will also be one of the famous faces to take part.

Burrows, aged 28, recently admitted she pretended to be romantically involved with ‘Too Hot To Handle's’ Harry Johnson, age 31, so that see could see first hand the impact of ‘showmances’ for a documentary. She first came to public attention in 2021 when she took part in the seventh season of ITV 2 dating show ‘Love Island’. She finished in second place with Toby Aromolaran, 25. The couple weren’t meant to be, however, and split the following year.

In an official promo video for the show, released on the official Sidemen Instagram page earlier today (Wednesday May 29), Burrows said: “My friends would call me chaotic, like just a bit all over . . . I wanna go in because I want £1 million. I don’t like working five days a week, or sometimes six. I want the money, money is more important to me than love. So, I’m 28 and single but we up. If I’ve got to throw someone under the bus I’m driving it and I’m beeping down the road . . . see you later.”

Weller is a 28-year-old vlogger who has over five million followers. He regularly collaborates with Sidemen and took part in the annual Sidemen charity match in 2016. He is known for videos where he explores abandoned buldings, survives in the Amazon rainforest and even makes a song about his cat. In his promo video, he said: “I describe myself as genuine, a pioneer . . . someone that does truly what their heart tells them. I wanna take part in this because it’s something I’ve never done before, 24/7 in a house with people that are from all walks of life. I’m a team player, I wanna do whatever it takes for us all to get along, but when it comes to that £1 million that’s coming home with me.”

New details about the show are expected to be released about the show, including who the other eight contestants will be and what exactly the show will entail in the run up to its launch date. According to the Sidemen Youtube channel, the show will be launched on Sunday June 2 at 7pm UK time, and the season finale will be broadcast a week later, on Sunday June 9.