'Married at First Sight Australia' star Tahnee Cook says she was verbally abused while travelling on the tube in London. Photo by Instagram/itstahnee.

‘Married At First Sight Australia’ bride Tahnee Cook says she was ‘targetted’ because of her appearance while on a London tube - ahead of meeting ‘Married At First Sight UK’ groom Thomas Kriaras.

‘Married At First Sight Australia’ star Tahnee Cook claims she was ‘yelled at’ because of her appearance while travelling on the tube in London.

The 28-year-old reality star, who appeared on the 2022 series of the popular dating show is originally from Sydney but moved to the UK capital last year. She left the Married at First Sight experiment, which sees singles marry a stranger when they meet for the first time on their wedding day, with her husband Ollie Skelton. The pair had been the sweetheart couple of the series, but they confirmed their split last year after 16 months together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cook is rumoured to have moved to the UK to help mend her broken heart after the shock split from her 27-year-old on-screen spouse. Couples do not actually legally marry in the series, but their relationships are fast-tracked as they instantly meet each other’s families, move in together and complete a series of relationship tasks set for them by experts.

Taking to her social media earlier this week, Cook shared footage of herself on the tube. She was sitting in a seat with headphones in her ears and bobbing her head along happily to the music. However, her peace was soon disturbed. Off camera, a woman can be heard shouting out loud, repeatedly stating “make-up is a sin” before saying “Jesus is a holy god. Jesus is god.” She shared the footage along with a caption: “POV you’re on the tube & then start getting yelled at.”

She then got up to leave the train, but the unseen and unidentified woman seems to take the chance to have one more swipe at Cook, and in particular what she is wearing. She can be heard shouting: “It is a sin for a woman to wear a short dress.” Once she got off the tube, Cook explained to her followers that she felt she was being purposely targeted for her appearance.

She said in the video: “So apparently according to this lady it's a sin to wear a mini skirt. I'm literally sitting on the train wearing a mini skirt and she's like, ‘it's a sin to wear a short dress, sin to have colourful nails, a sin to wear makeup’. Is this chick targeting me? What the f**k.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook has previously hinted that the cause of her split with Skelton was infidelity. Speaking on a podcast since the break-up, she said: “I had come back from a work trip and I was kind of cleaning the house. And I found a pair of earrings in the house that weren't mine . . . obviously confronted him about it . . . It's hard when you break up you assume people are going to move on at the pace that they're comfortable with. I think I was quite shocked at how soon it was.”

Since being in London, Cook has also met up with a fellow groom from the UK version of the show - Thomas Kriaras. Kriaras, also aged 28, had been matched with Rosalind Darlington, age 28, during the UK version last year, but they split up during the experiment.

Cook and Kriaras have been spending time together, however, and shared a short video clip of themselves enjoying drinks in a bar with a caption stating: “POV you both survived a failed marriage”. Fans were thrilled by the union, with one writing in reaction to the Instagram post: “The match we didn’t know we needed.” Another said: “No way this took me a hot minute to comprehend the AU and UK mash up”.

Many fans also said they hoped that the pair would strike up a romance. One person said: “As an old mom lady in the uk who’s seen you both in MAFS….I APPROVE OF THIS IMMENSELY!!! You’re both so sweet and non offensively beautiful.” Another declared: “What a pairing this would be!”