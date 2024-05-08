Reality TV star Harry Jowsey, who took part in Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' will be a contestant on another Netflix dating show - 'Perfect Match', season two. Photo by Netflix.

Reality TV star Harry Jowsey has thrilled fans by annoucing he’s joining the cast of a Netflix dating show in the hopes of finding his perfect match.

The 27-year-old rose to fame worldwide in the debut series of Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020. He formed a relationship with fellow TV personality Francesca Farago, aged 31, and the two did continue to date once they had left the show, and the pair even became engaged - but the romance was not meant to be and they split up a few months later.

Jowsey moved on with fellow ‘Too Hot to Handle’ alumni, Georgia Hassarati, age 27, who took part in the third season of the show in 2022. Jowsey and Hassarati are said to have started dating after she took part in another Netflix dating show later that year, ‘Perfect Match’.

She won the show with Dom Gabriel, who she had partnered up with during the experience, but seems Hassarati and Gabriel split shortly after filming ended and she moved on with Jowsey.

But, that union did not last either and the pair also broke up last year. But, Jowsey - who recently revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer - isn’t ready to give up on love, or reality TV shows just yet. He’s following in the footsteps of his ex and has signed up for ‘Perfect Match’ season two.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, (May 7), Jowsey announced that he is one of the single cast members to star in the highly anticipated second season of the show, which sees past contestants from many Netflix TV shows, including ‘Too Hot to Handle’, ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘The Circle’, come together in a luxury villa in the hope of discovering their ideal other half through a series of challenges.

In the video, which includes his official promotional photo for the show, the Australian star said: “Get ready for a whole lot of laughter, a whole lot of tears, and a whole lot of cringy moments presented by yours truly.”

He also revealed that the rest of the cast would be annouced later today (Wednesday May 8). We do know already, however, that the cast also includes Jessica Vestal, Izzy Zapata and Micah Lussier, who all appeared on ‘Love Is Blind’.

Photos of Jowsey,who also competed on New Zealand's ‘Heartbreak Island’ and America’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’, and Vestal together have already been released, which seems to be a pretty big spoiler for the fact that the two got together during the season. However, viewers will have to wait and see how it all plays out when the show airs on Netflix.