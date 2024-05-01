Amanda Holden will host a new Netflix reality TV show about relationships which have been broken by cheating, called 'Cheaters: Unfinished Business'. Photo by Getty Images.

Amanda Holden has announced she is going to present a new Netflix reality TV show which focuses on cheaters.

As the name of the show, ‘Cheaters: Unfinished Business’, suggests the show is set to follow eight former couples whose relationships broke down due to infidelity.

The exes will be sent off to a retreat in Spain where they will meet a relationship expert who will guide them through a process where they will end up confronting their issues - and ultimately each other.

The purpose of the programme is to see if the relationship can be revived. That would require the person who has cheated to admit to their mistakes and show remorse for their actions, and also the person who has cheated to forgive and move past the heart.

Holden revealed the details of the show on Heart Radio earlier today (Wednesday May 1), saying that it will be ‘amazing’.

The ‘Britain's Got Talent’ judge, aged 53, has some experience of cheating herself. She had a highly-publicised affair back in 2000 with actor Neil Morrisey while she was married to another actor, Les Dennis. Her marriage to Dennis, whom she tied the knot with in 1995, ended three years later.

Holden, who has previously admitted to being “naughty” for being unfaithful, said presenting a show about relationships will be a career highlight. She said: "Sometimes dreams really do come true. All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships — and this is it!

"A series about second chances and unfinished business. I can't wait, along with our expert, to meet and help these couples work out whether they can forgive and forget. I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of it."

It’s not known exactly when the show will air on Netflix, but we can expect that it won’t be for a while yet as it hasn’t even begun filming. A casting call has been put out and is open for former couples to apply to be on the show until Friday May 10.

The casting form reads: “Lifted Entertainment are looking for singles who want to explore the possibility of rekindling a meaningful relationship they once had on a new reality show for Netflix.”. It also states that production will be over a minimum of four weeks.