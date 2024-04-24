The 10 contestants on lesbian dating show 'I Kissed a Girl'. Pictured are, left to right, Cara, Abbie, Fiorenza, Naee, Meg, Demi, Amy, Lisha, Georgia, Priya. Photo by BBC/Two Four.

Meet the girls taking part in the UK’s first dating show for girls who like girls, BBC Three’s ‘I Kissed a Girl’.

Dannii Minogue is back to play Cupid, as host of the UK’s first dating show for girls who like girls. ‘I Kissed a Girl’ serves drama, smashes stereotypes, and promises more twists and turns than ever. Ten singles are matched up and meet for the first time - and, without a word, they’ll share a kiss to see if it sparks a connection. The question is will it end in true love. Minogue is throwing open the doors to a beautiful Italian Masseria for the ultimate summer of love to find out.

She’ll be helped by comedian and TikTok star Charley Marlowe, who will lend her vocal talents to a voiceover. The Liverpudlian LGBTQ+ social media influencer is best known from TikTok for her hilarious, down to earth personality and comedic presenting style. The show is a follow-up to last year’s breakthrough gay dating show ‘I Kissed a Boy’. It’s loud, it’s proud, and it all starts with a kiss. So, who are the ten girls who are taking part? Keep reading to learn all about them.

Abbie

Age: 24

From: Brighton

Occupation: Make Up Artist and Hair Stylist

'I Kissed a Girl' BBC dating show contestant Abbie. Photo by BBC/Two Four.

Abbie says:“What I loved most about the show was how comfortable I instantly felt around all the girls, in a judgement free environment, allowing myself to be vulnerable in conversations around sexuality.”

Abbie lives at home with her parents and older sister in Brighton, where she owns her own salon. She loves the city’s queer and accepting energy. Abbie came out to her family when she was 12-years-old, and it was her grandad who was her biggest support and ally. With her long blonde hair and feminine clothes, Abbie says people don’t usually realise she’s a lesbian. She says she finds herself constantly having to ‘come out’.

Abbie describes her dating history as ‘disastrous’, and said she now she wants to find a girlfriend who will treat her like a princess. Abbie loves sporty, masc-presenting girls and jokes that she’d love to be a WAG one day. Her red flags include things moving too quickly and people who jump to conclusions.

Amy

Age: 24

From: Surrey, living in London

Occupation: Social Media Manager

'I Kissed a Girl' BBC dating show contestant Amy. Photo by BBC/Two Four.

Amy says: “We made Herstory! I can only imagine the sense of validation and belonging that me and my sisters would have felt had we had this kind of representation on our telly growing up (the closet was cramped in our house). From me, you can expect boots, boob and a boatload of banter.”

Known for her fiery red hair and love of 90s fashion, Amy is funny, flamboyant and describes herself as ‘a gay man trapped in a lesbian’s body.’ Amy grew up in a conservative corner of Surrey, attending a private school where she was lacrosse captain. She is grateful for the opportunities of her upbringing but says it was tough growing up feeling different, in an environment where everyone was encouraged to follow the crowd. Amy had feelings about her sexuality from as early as 13 but she didn’t find the confidence to come out to family until she was 21. Both of Amy’s sisters are also lesbians.

Amy says she has a femme energy and is attracted to other femme girls. Amy jokes that ‘femme for femme’ lesbians are a dying breed and that she’s always playing second fiddle to more masc-presenting girls. She has been single for three years and is beginning to feel like she’s been left on the shelf. She is a hopeless romantic and wants to find a ‘princess’ in the Masseria that she can take home and live happily ever after with.

Cara

Age: 25

From: Ballycastle, Northern Ireland

Occupation: Aesthetician/Lash Tech

'I Kissed a Girl' BBC dating show contestant Cara. Photo by BBC/Two Four.

Cara says: “Coming from a small town in Northern Ireland, the rare chance to be in an environment exclusively full of queer women was an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Cara is known for her sense of humour and sense of adventure. Her friends joke that life is never dull with Cara around! She grew up on a council estate and is proud of people knowing where she’s come from in life. Her mum is her biggest supporter, along with her three brothers and two sisters.

Cara identifies as bisexual, and she’s had relationships with men and women. She explains that being Bi can be a weird feeling because she can sometimes feel ‘stuck in the middle’. Some men treat her like a kink and some queer women see her as ‘not gay enough’.

Cara hasn’t got many lesbian mates and she’s still learning the lingo of the mad world of queer dating. She admits that she can have her walls up when it comes to relationships and she’s hoping that her experience in the Masseria will help her let her guard down. When it comes to flirting, Cara says that if she likes someone, she’ll usually struggle to hold eye-contact.

Demi

Age: 23

From: Hemel Hempstead

Occupation: Publishing Executive

'I Kissed a Girl' BBC dating show contestant Demi. Photo by BBC/Two Four.

Demi says: “I was able to be one hundred percent unapologetically myself and I got to experience being part of a close-knit queer community.”

Demi jokes that she is a ‘baby gay’ - she’s had a few experiences with girls but has never been in a relationship.

Demi graduated with a master’s degree in Gender, Media and Culture and now works as a publishing assistant. She lives with her family in Hemel Hempstead, and her family are of Nigerian heritage. Coming out had its challenges for Demi; she is very close with her mum, but her dad is very traditional and she says he found it difficult to accept.

As a self professed ‘lover girl’ Demi tends to gravitate towards interesting people and pays more attention to ‘vibes’ than looks. Demi’s still working out where she fits into the mad queer dating scene, and she is open minded about what her ‘type’ may be. She’s excited to meet a girl with a first kiss but expects she’s going to fluff it up somehow… ‘I’ll probably trip up or touch a boob, watch this space!’

Fiorenza

Age: 22

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Drummer for Uninvited

'I Kissed a Girl' BBC dating show contestant Fiorenza. Photo by BBC/Two Four.

Fiorenza says: “I’m very proud to be a part of the show, especially the first season for the girls! It should have existed years ago. We need more representation for lesbian relationships and what the dating life of a lezza entails as it’s such a unique and special thing that should be shown everywhere!”

Fiorenza is a chef by day and a drummer by night. Any chance she gets to play the drums with her band, Uninvited, she’ll take it. In 2022 the group won BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge competition and they’ve recently been touring the country.

With her masculine rock-chick style, Fiorenza says that girls often assume she’s a ‘player’ but in fact she couldn’t be further from it. Fiorenza says she’s a real ‘softie’ and even if she tried to be a player she’d end up falling in love. She admits she falls fast and loves hard. In dating lingo she’s a ‘golden retriever lesbian’, which means she loves to be in a loyal relationship and cherish her girl.

Fiorenza’s usual type is a femme girl with an edgy fashion sense and bags of personality. She loves an assertive girl who is hard to get - known to the dating scene as a ‘Black Cat’. As the only single member of her band, Fiorenza is hoping that she can find her perfect cat in the Masseria.

Georgia

Age: 28

From: Hunmanby, North Yorkshire

Occupation: Professional Footballer

'I Kissed a Girl' BBC dating show contestant Georgia. Photo by BBC/Two Four.

Georgia says: “My goal was not to cry on television and I think I made it to day two. It's amazing that there's finally a show like this out there. It's incredible representation and I'm just so glad I got to be a part of it.”

Georgia is a professional footballer and has played since she was eight years old. Her career has taken her to Florida and South Carolina and back to the UK, where she’s played for teams including Sheffield United Women FC, Durham Women’s FC and now Rugby Borough Women’s Football Club. Her whole life has been about football and dating has had to take a backseat.

Georgia says she bucks the ‘football lesbian’ stereotype. Everyone presumes she’s playing the field and talking to multiple girls, when in reality she hasn’t been on a date in over a year…

In the past, Georgia has struggled with the word ‘lesbian’ because of the negative use of the word by other kids at school. Over the years, she’s managed to shake off those feelings and now feels proud in her sexuality and in her own skin. Georgia normally gravitates towards femme girls with a bit of an edge. She wants to meet a girl who has her own ambitions, and who understands that football is a big part of her life.

Lisha

Age: 22

From: Caernarfon, Wales.

Occupation: Psychology Undergraduate

'I Kissed a Girl' BBC dating show contestant Lisha. Photo by BBC/Two Four.

Lisha says: “The show is a step forward for the LGBTQ+ community and will hopefully help others have the courage to come out and be true to themselves.”

Lisha has always been a tomboy at heart. When she was younger, Lisha would be dressed in football kits, getting dirty and jumping off walls. Lisha came out to her friends and family aged 13, and says it felt right to her at the time.

Lisha grew up in the small town of Bangor, Wales and is currently studying for her postgraduate degree in Psychology. She played football from a young age, and though she may have hung up her boots to focus on her studies, it doesn’t stop her from supporting the Welsh dragons. Lisha also loves to spend time with her Nan who is her best friend - they enjoy regular Sunday roasts together and the pair are thick as thieves.

Lisha has had relationships with girls in the past, but she says it’s been tricky to find the right dynamic. She connects with femme girls and tends to take a more dominant role in a relationship, but it can be frustrating when partners only want to see her in the ‘masc’ box and don’t let her express her feminine side too.

Meg

Age: 24

From: Goole, West Yorkshire

Occupation: Fire Breather

'I Kissed a Girl' BBC dating show contestant Meg. Photo by BBC/Two Four.

Meg says: “I loved the opportunity to meet so many beautiful queer girlies and being able to explore my type. I will definitely be bringing some heat to the show… in many ways.”

Meg is a dancer and fire-breather from West Yorkshire. She describes herself as a homebody and her friends call her ‘Mama Meg’. She is known for her funky style and her love of tattoos. Meg travels the world performing at events, but she jokes that there’s two sides to her persona; ‘work Meg’ dresses sexy and gets a lot of attention, but outside of work Meg is wholesome and looking to settle down with the right partner in life.

She hates labels, but if she had to label herself she would say she’s ‘bisexual with more of a preference towards women’. She is looking for someone who can match her energy, someone who has a good heart and someone who would never make her feel second best.

Naee

Age: 25

From: London

Occupation: Engineer

'I Kissed a Girl' BBC dating show contestant Naee. Photo by BBC/Two Four.

Naee says: “I am proud to represent masculine-presenting women of colour who are gay. You do not see a lot of us on TV so I'm proud to be an addition to that little presented category. Viewers can expect their heads to be glued to the TV honestly. It is THAT good.”

Naee works as an engineer, maintaining the rides at iconic London attractions. When she came out to her mum and sister, her sister shouted, “I knew it!”. She is close to her family and is grateful for them being so accepting – she says that in Jamaican culture it can sometimes be a different story. She lives with her mum, who suffers from Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and she wants to be successful so she can take care of her and treat her to lovely holidays.

Naee is a masc girl and says she only dates femmes. Naee loves to take the lead in a relationship and treat her girlfriend like a princess. She says she quite likes a girl behind the wheel, but she’ll take care of everything else - she will carry your bags and open the doors.

Priya

Age: 23

From: Newport, South Wales

Occupation: Hotel Customer Service

'I Kissed a Girl' BBC dating show contestant Priya. Photo by BBC/Two Four.

Priya says: “Being a Punjabi woman, I am so proud to represent my heritage and the South Asian community. This show embodies love, diversity and being unapologetically queer.”

Priya is a self-confessed ‘daddy’s girl’, known for being full of energy and always speaking her mind. Her family nickname is ‘Priyoncé’ because she’s known for being a diva. She is proud of her dual heritage - her mum is white, and her dad is Sikh Punjabi. Being mixed-race and queer, growing up in South Wales wasn’t always easy. Her family were extremely supportive when she came out, and now at 23, Priya has the confidence and pride to celebrate all sides of her identity.

Priya says she finds it hard to meet other queer women in her local area, and in the past, she has turned to rather unconventional methods… She once set her distance setting on hinge to a location in America. Priya admits she has a habit of falling fast for girls and she’s trying to learn to take things at a slower pace.

Eva

Age: 22

From: Belfast

Occupation: Fashion Graduate

'I Kissed a Girl' BBC dating show contestant Eva. Photo by BBC/Two Four.

Eva says: “I used to search and search the internet for any WLW (women who love women) when coming to terms with my sexuality, so something like this is amazing.”

Known for her tall figure, long hair and great sense of humour, Belfast-born Eva will enter the villa as a surprise late arrival. She’s a natural flirt and says she just can’t help it because she’s a Gemini.

With a degree in Retail Fashion, Eva likes to mix up her style. She describes herself as ‘Stem’ - a girl with a mix of masculine and feminine energy.

Eva has had relationships but doesn’t think she’s ever been in love. She has found it hard meeting other queer friends but has recently built up a circle of mates through a football team; they call themselves the ‘football mums’.

Eva’s favourite traits in women are confidence, ambition, and independence. Her biggest red flag is when her date drops the ‘love bomb’ too early. Eva admits she’s the biggest flirt going and she can’t wait to join the Masseria for an amazing summer ‘surrounded by fit girls’. Watch this space . . .

When does ‘I Kissed a Girl’ start?