Charley Marlowe has been announced as the voice of BBC Three lesbian dating series 'I Kissed a Girl'. Photo by BBC.

The BBC has confirmed the start date of eagerly anticipated lesbian dating show ‘I Kissed a Girl’, a follow-up to last summer’s smash hit gay dating show ‘I Kissed a Boy’.

The broadcaster has also announced who will be helping music icon Dannii Minogue in her presenting duties - comedian and TikTok star Charley Marlowe. The Liverpudlian LGBTQ+ social media influencer is best known from TikTok for her hilarious, down to earth personality and comedic presenting style.

‘I Kissed a Girl’ will see ten single girls matched up and meet for the first time, where they will begin dating with a kiss - and no words at all. Viewers can expect gripping love stories, sizzling drama, jaw-dropping outfits, and a shiny new Italian Masseria.

Marlowe will be the voice of the show, while Minogue will be on hand in the Masseria to guide the girls through their experience. ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Layton Williams previously provided the voiceover for ‘I Kissed a Boy’, which followed the same concept but with ten single men, but he announced he would step back as narrator for ‘I Kissed a Girl’ so a queer woman to take the role.

Describing herself as a “lucky little lesbian” for getting the role, Marlowe said: “ So my job as voice over is to provide another layer of queerness to the series, so you’re not only watching lesbians, but you’re listening to them as well. This has been a dream job for me. Not only getting to voiceover a show which is something I’ve NEVER done before, but the show being the queerest thing I’ve ever seen…double whammy!”

Teasing fans about what they can expect from the series, she added: “We would record a couple of episodes at a time so I was drip fed the drama and each week I was absolutely gasping for the next one, the cliff hangers are brilliant.” She continued to say that viewers could expect to see plenty of “snogging” and “smooching”, which makes sense when the premise of the show is around people first testing their connection with a meet-cute kiss.

Marlowe went on: “You can expect to see normal queer girls!!!! Not queer girls who are sexualised, fetishised or romanticised! Queer girls who don’t know what they want, who want a relationship, who want a fling. Young queer girls who are exploring their sexuality and themselves in a safe environment. Of course, there’s loads of drama and it’s such an unreal watch!

“I know I’ve never seen a show with so many queer girlies in and it makes me so so proud that I’ve had a part to play in the whole thing. I didn’t have any shows that catered to me when I was a little lezza . . . ‘I Kissed a Girl’ shows the reality of being a queer girlie - it’s not always sunshine and rainbows, believe me. I adore the fact that the show is made by so many queer people who are so passionate about intentional queer representation - even the fact that I’ve voiced the show just shows they are bothered and they care!”

When does ‘I Kissed a Girl’ start?