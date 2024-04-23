World’s first transgender reality TV star Miriam Rivera. Her life and death will be explored in a new Channel 4 documentary. Photo by Channel 4.

Miriam Rivera was a rare kind of celebrity - she was known purely by her first name, and she was also the world's first transgender reality TV star.

She first came to public attention more than two decades ago when she was the star of controversial 2004 ‘Sky One’ dating series ‘There's Something About Miriam’, which saw six men competed to win the model's heart - without knowing that she was transgender. This was only revealed to the suitors during the last episode of the show.

The Mexican-born star was an activist and spokesmodel for the transgender community, but was subjected to much scrutiny and harassment throughout her time in the spotlight.

She died aged 38 in February 2019. She was found dead in February of that year in an apartment in Sonora, Mexico. She was deemed to have died by suicide, but her untimely death has raised questions as her husband Daniel Cuervo believed she had been murdered.

Now, Rivera’s extraordinary life is set to be explored in a brand new Channel 4 documentary called ‘Miriam: Death of a Reality Star’. The three hour-long episodes will chart the highs and lows she experienced throughout her time so that viewers can learn more about who Miriam really was. Keep reading to find out more, including the air date of the documentary.

What is ‘Miriam: Death of a Reality Star’ about?

The documentary will explore Miriam Rivera's “life, death, and extraordinary legacy”, according to Channel 4. The synopsis reads: “Using Miriam’s own voice and words throughout, the series will restore Miriam as the star of her own story: a trans trailblazer who remains an icon for many in the transgender community.”

It will outline her life before, during and after the reality TV fame she experienced, including a deep dive into her time filming controversial show ‘There's Something About Miriam’. The documentary will also discuss the transphobia which Rivera experienced during her life, and also highlights the impact of certain tabloid news stories on her. In additon, it will shine a light on the fame Rivera faced as a result of the reality TV show, as well as her other achievements from being a trans woman in the noughties.

Her sudden death five years ago, and the uncertainty surrounding it, will also be addressed. Many other people who were close to the star have spoken about what they call the “suspicious” circumstances surrounding her death.

Rivera's family, friends and members of the trans community have been interviewed for the documentary, and Channel 4 states viewers will see the colourful fabric of her life from frequenting “New York drag ballroom to the streets of Mexico; trans porn to international escorting”.

When does ‘Miriam: Death of a Reality Star’ air?