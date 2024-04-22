TOWIE’s Chloe Sims has spoken about the future of the Sims’ reality TV show ‘House of Sims’ as she’s had a huge fight with her sisters Frankie and Demi and hasn’t spoken to them for months. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

‘The Only Way is Essex’ (TOWIE) star Chloe Sims has spoken out about the future of her Netflix reality show “House Of Sims” after a huge family feud occured between the Sims sisters.

The reality TV personality, aged 42, admitted last week that she hasn't seen her sisters Frankie and Demi for six months since their explosive row on the show. Chloe, Frankie, age 29, Demi, 27, and their brother Charlie, 32, went to Los Angeles for their reality show, but while they were there they had a huge fight which led to them removing all traces of each other from Instagram. Chloe has since moved back to the UK.

But, as an executive producer of the show, she said she is determined to make the show work with her siblings - even if they don’t get on particularly well - as they have already committed to recording further seasons as part of a seven-figure deal for the family.

Speaking to “The Sun”, Chloe revealed she was about to jet off to the US to begin work on season three of the show: “We're just about to go into preproduction for series three, when I go back.” Chloe told the publication Demi and Frankie will “of course” be going back to filming for the series as well, but said that they still “aren't friends” after the feud. She does, however, still have a relationship with her younger brother.

Responding to being asked if she is speaking to her younger sisters she said: “We’re not actually at the moment, but we're all a part of “House of Sims”, so they’ll be on it.” But, she said she couldn’t be sure what would happen during the third season of the show, admitting “what will go down, I don't know”.

The reality TV mogul told MailOnline earlier this month she's “deeply hurt” by her family's fallout and called it “heartbreaking”. Chloe was a cast member of TOWIE between 2011 and 2021, and was the longest serving cast member of the ITV Be reality show, but she decided to quit ths show and move from Brentwood in Essex to Los Angeles after her family's reality series was signed to OnlyFans channel OFTV. Season one of the show, which premired in the US last year, is now available to watch on Netflix.

Chloe found the move overseas difficult, and But said the “pressure” of moving across the world and setting up a new life has impacted her close family more that she thought. Now, she has spoken out about the extent of the feud between herself, her sisters and her brother, and said she was “shocked” by her sister's “unforgivable” remarks, which left her feeling “tense and isolated”.

She said: “The show was an incredible opportunity but, in a way, it has come with some downfalls. It has caused a big rift with my sisters. We are not on talking terms today. We haven't spoken since they left LA and that would have been in October/November time. I have not seen or spoken to them since so filming series three will be awkward.

“To hear some of the things they said to me was really heartbreaking and I genuinely wasn't expecting it. I was shocked to be honest. This is not a comfortable subject for me at all. They are obviously my little sisters but things that have gone down and things that have been said, I'm not going to repeat them, but things have hurt me deeply.

“I find it very difficult to get over things when it's gone too far so I don't know what the future holds but we're locked into another two seasons, and we have to go ahead with it. In the meantime, I'm on my own, but I do have Charlie.”

