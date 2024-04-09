Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People on the lookout for love are being invited to apply for an exciting brand new dating show, which is going to be hosted by a reality TV star.

The show, which is being created by BBC Studios and Final Straw Productions, are appealing for singles to take part in a new digital dating pilot which will broadcast on social media.

The show has a working title of ‘Honest Dating’ so, as the name suggests, those who take part need to be willing to be very open about themselves. On most first dates, people present the best version of themelves but this time people are encouraged to present the true version of themselves. The idea behind the digital series is for singles to show off their good bits and their not so good bits on the first date.

The show will be fronted by Youtube influencer and former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Joe Sugg. Sugg took part in the BBC dancing show in 2018, and though he didn’t win the glitterball trophy, he did win the heart of his dance partner Dianne Buswell. Sugg, now aged 32, and Buswell, 34, went public with their relationship in 2019 and now live together.

A source told The Sun: "It’s an ­exciting new dating format all about honesty, which means the singletons will find out both the best bits and the bad bits of the other contestants they fancy. The singles won’t be able to keep their not-so-good personality traits under wraps for long, with Joe helping both sides of each couple find out the truth. Of course, there’s also going to be a twist or two to keep things interesting."

Youtube influencer and reality TV contestant Joe Sugg is set to launch a new 'honest' dating show. Photo by Instagram/joe_sugg.

A teaser for the show poses the question: “Why wait for six months to find out you’re not suited when you could find out now and save time?” It is thought that that the show will follow on from the success of other recent BBC dating series, ‘I Kissed A Boy’, the first UK dating show to focus on relationships between men, and it’s upcoming follow-up show ‘I Kissed A Girl’ which focuses exclusively on female relationships. It’s been said that only a pilot episode has been commissioned so far, which is being made with Joe’s production company Final Straw. The pilot episode is due to be filmed on Friday April 19 at a yet-to-be disclosed location in London.

How can I apply for ‘Honest Dating’?

