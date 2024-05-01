All the brides and grooms on the new series of Married at First Sight UK 2023. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

A former dating show contestant is set to get another chance at finding long-lasting love - and they’ll make history by doing so.

Ella Morgan, who dating show fans will know was one of the brides on last year’s ‘Married at First Sight UK’, has signed up for the next series of ‘Celebs Go Dating’ which is due to air on E4 later this year.

Morgan was the first transgender bride to appear on ‘Married at First Sight’ (MAFS), and she’ll also become the first celebrity to be cast on ‘Celebs Go Dating’ too.

A source exclusively told ‘The Sun’: “Ella is telling friends she’s signed up for ‘Celebs Go Dating’ this week - she’ll make show history as the first trans contestant and bosses were really keen to sign her. She’s so honest, speaks from the heart and is truly looking for love.”

Bosses of the E4 dating show are currently putting together a mix of famous faces to take part in the programme's thirteenth series later this year. Morgan, aged 29, is apparently not going to the only star who will be taking a chance on love on the show after failing to find romance on MAFS last year.

Georges Berthonneau, age 30, who was matched with Peggy Lawrence during the 2023 series, is set to appear on ‘Celebs Go Dating’ after his relationship with Lawrence ended earlier this year.

‘Celebs Go Dating’ follows a group of single stars as they look for love with no-celebrity suitors, with a bit of help from dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul Brunson.

Ella was matched with Nathanial Valentino during her time on ‘Married at First Sight’. The pair had a wedding ceremony, where they met for the first time and said ‘I do’ - although the union was not legally binding. She caused controversy, however, by leaving Valentino in favour of starting a romance with fellow groom JJ Slater who also ended his marriage to be with her.

The pair re-entered the experiment as a new couple, and though they made it to final vows Slater decided he did not want to take the relationship any further - causing Morgan heartbreak. Slater, age 31, is now in a relationship with Katie Price, 45.

When news of Slater’s romance with Price was first announced earlier this year, a source close to the TV personality told ‘The Sun’ that Morgan was upset because she thought she was friends with Price. They said: “Ella is fuming and feels really betrayed by Katie for talking to her ex JJ. Ella and Katie have become friends over recent months, so it surprised her that Katie would do that.

“She doesn’t have any feelings for JJ, she’s just livid that Katie went behind her back and broke girl code.”

If Morgan does appear on ‘Celebs Go Dating’ she may well speak more about her romance with Slater and the apparent betrayal she felt by Price. Morgan has not commented on the rumours publicly.