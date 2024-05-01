Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are the hosts of 'Catfish: The TV Show'. Photo by Instagram/mtvcatfish.

For more than a decade, reality TV show ‘Catfish’ has kept viewers at the age of their seats as wild internet relationships are exposed.

The show, which airs both in the US and the UK, started in 2012, inspired by the experience of host Nev Schulman. He had created a documentary of the same name after discovering that his online love interest was not who she said she was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, viewers have watched as Schulman sets out to uncover the truth behind other people’s online relationships with people they have never met in person. In that time, there have been some truly heart-warming scenes as people who are being genuine meet for the first time. More often than not, however, a catfish is forced to reveal their true identity - leading to some heartbreaking and dramatic confrontations.

In the US, ‘Catfish: The TV Show’ has aired for eight seasons - but the ninth season has just been announced with an suspensful trailer. But, what’s really got fans excited is the sight of one of the show’s original stars.

Long-term viewers will know that Schulman was once joined by co-host and cameraman Max Joseph. Midway through Season 7, however, Joseph left the show to pursue other projects and, after many celebrity guest hosts appeared, TV host and beauty queen Kamie Crawford eventually became the replacement co-host.

But, in the official trailer for ‘Catfish’ season 9, Joseph made a brief appearance, confirming his return in the season. You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series has been dubbed ‘the season you’ve been baiting for’. At first, it was unclear from the video whether this meant he was returning permanently or not. However, he later took his Instagram page a to clarify that he was back to co-host one episode only.

Nonetheless, viewers quickly took to Reddit to share their joy that he would be returning, and said they were looking forward to seeing Schulman and Jospeh reunited.

One fan wrote, “I can’t wait! Me and my sister quote some of Max’s old lines from past episodes. He wasn’t playing with those people and I loved it.” Another said: “Yay!!! Wish he would come back permanently, can’t wait.”

Season 9 premiered on MTV at 8pm on Tuesday (April 30) with one episode, and nee episodes will follow weekly. The ninth season, as well as the first eight seasons, are are available to stream on Hulu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad