Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey has been diagnosed with skin cancer, influencer confirms
Harry Jowsey, star of Too Hot To Handle, has been diagnosed with skin cancer. In a TikTok video, the 26-year-old shared the news with his followers, saying that a mole on his shoulder, which had been present for one or two years, turned out to be skin cancer.
"There isn't really an easy way to say this," Harry said. "But last week, I went to a dermatologist to get my skin checked, and they found some skin cancer on me."
Encouraging his fans to prioritise their health, he captioned the post with a plea to wear suncream and get any concerning issues checked. “Please wear sunscreen,” he added. “If you’re a freckly little frog like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked because you never know. I’ve had this on my shoulder for like a year or two and I had no idea.
“Summer is around the corner, please wear sunscreen. I just want to save and protect one of you guys out there – so go get your skin checked, wear your sunscreen, and be a little bit more responsible – because that’s what I gotta do now and it’s very scary.”
In the comments, he mentioned his upcoming surgery scheduled for Tuesday to remove the cancerous patch. Harry's celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments with well wishes. His Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold said: "So glad you’re okay, sending all the love." Fellow dancer Alan Bersten added: "Love you dude."
Adriana Madix, his fellow competitor on the show, also shared her support. She said: "Melanoma siblings. so scary but really glad you are ok and yes sunscreen so important and skin checks."
Harry gained fame through his appearance on the Netflix show Too Hot To Handle and has since been part of various reality programs.
His most recent stint was on Dancing With The Stars, where he impressed judges and reached the quarter-finals alongside his partner Rylee Arnold. Despite ongoing romance rumors, they maintained that they were simply friends throughout the show.
