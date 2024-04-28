Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harry Jowsey, star of Too Hot To Handle, has been diagnosed with skin cancer. In a TikTok video, the 26-year-old shared the news with his followers, saying that a mole on his shoulder, which had been present for one or two years, turned out to be skin cancer.

"There isn't really an easy way to say this," Harry said. "But last week, I went to a dermatologist to get my skin checked, and they found some skin cancer on me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Encouraging his fans to prioritise their health, he captioned the post with a plea to wear suncream and get any concerning issues checked. “Please wear sunscreen,” he added. “If you’re a freckly little frog like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked because you never know. I’ve had this on my shoulder for like a year or two and I had no idea.

Harry Jowsey attends the BAFTA Tea Party on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA)

“Summer is around the corner, please wear sunscreen. I just want to save and protect one of you guys out there – so go get your skin checked, wear your sunscreen, and be a little bit more responsible – because that’s what I gotta do now and it’s very scary.”

In the comments, he mentioned his upcoming surgery scheduled for Tuesday to remove the cancerous patch. Harry's celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments with well wishes. His Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold said: "So glad you’re okay, sending all the love." Fellow dancer Alan Bersten added: "Love you dude."

Adriana Madix, his fellow competitor on the show, also shared her support. She said: "Melanoma siblings. so scary but really glad you are ok and yes sunscreen so important and skin checks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry gained fame through his appearance on the Netflix show Too Hot To Handle and has since been part of various reality programs.