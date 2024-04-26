Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell took to her Instagram to share an emotional message that her father has finished chemotherapy. Australian professional dancer Dianne shared the news in November last year that her father Mark had begun gruelling treatment for cancer.

Dianne Buswell’s message on her Instagram read: “To my daddy you did it 6 months later and 12 rounds done. I am so so PROUD of you. It's been a tough road but you have always done it with a smile and a thumbs up. I know you were scared and I know it was not easy but you have done it. I wish so much I could be there right now and just cuddle you. You're my hero and you have made me realise we all have so much more strength than we think. And to my beautiful mum who has not left your side and been the best support ever thank you”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dianne went on to say “us kids are so lucky to have you both we love you so much.” She then urged her parents to come to the UK.” After she posted her emotional message, Dianne was flooded with comments.

TV presenter Stacey Dooley shared a clapping hands emoji whilst Dianne’s dad Mark said: “I’m so happy to have such a loving wife and loving children, my journey with cancer has been a hard one, we are looking forward to having Christmas in the UK thanks again to everyone for your messages of support, love to all MARK BUSWELL AUSTRALIA.”

During Strictly Come Dancing last year, Dianne Buswell was in tears during a live show. After performing a tango to ‘Fashion’ by David Bowie with Bobby Brazier, she revealed to host Claudia Winkleman that it ‘had been a tough week.’

Dianne then explained about her father’s diagnosis in a Q&A on her YouTube channel and revealed "I thought I would be very upfront and honest with you all. Last week, I got some news about my dad's health, and I won't go into detail, but obviously that affected me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad