TV host Stacey Dooley is set to grace the West End stage in her acting debut next month. The 37-year-old, celebrated for her compelling BBC documentaries and her winning stint on Strictly Come Dancing, will take on the role of Jenny in the supernatural thriller "2:22 A Ghost Story" at London's Gielgud Theatre.

James Buckley, best known for his role in "The Inbetweeners," will be reprising his role as Ben, an eccentric dinner guest, for this latest run. Dooley, who hails from Luton, said: “Delighted to be involved in the next adaptation of 2:22. Made up! I fell for the play when I went to watch it in 2022. All four characters feel so familiar, which means the subtle ‘ghost story’ just works so brilliantly. Can’t wait to bring Jenny back to life. Let’s go.”

In 2018, Dooley won Strictly, taking home the glitterball trophy with her partner Kevin Clifton. The couple later welcomed their first child. Her hosting credits include the Panorama special "Stacey Meets The IS Brides" and the documentaries "Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers" and "Stacey Dooley, Stalkers."

The character of Jenny has been previously brought to life by celebrities like Cheryl, Lily Allen, Mandip Gill from Doctor Who, Laura Whitmore of Love Island fame, and Jaime Winstone from "Babs." Directed by Matthew Dunster, the play revolves around Jenny's growing fears of her home being haunted.

As the story unfolds, tensions rise between Jenny, her husband Sam, and their dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben, leading to clashes between belief and scepticism. Buckley, also known for his role in "White Gold," was part of the Gielgud Theatre's inaugural run in 2021/22.

The Croydon-born actor said: “I’m so excited to be rejoining the cast of 2.22. It’s such a brilliant play and to be back in such a brilliant theatre. It will be great to play Ben again and now all I need to do is make sure I remember the lines. Can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The play debuted at the Noel Coward Theatre in 2020, starring Cheryl, Julia Chan from "Saving Hope," Hadley Fraser from the musical world, and Jake Wood from "EastEnders," garnering the WhatsOnStage award for best play.