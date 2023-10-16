Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strictly Come Dancing fans were concerned for Dianne Buswell after watching her overcome with emotion after Saturday night’s performance with Bobby Brazier.

During the post routine chat with Claudia Winkleman the professional dancer, 34 appeared to hold back tears as she said: “[Bobby] He has just been a massive rock this week, so thank you” as she cuddled into his chest.

Dianne and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, 20, danced the Tango and performed to David Bowie’s single ‘Fashion’. Even though the pair scored a high 30 out of 40 Bobby also appeared upset as he said: “Just emotional. It's been so emotional all week.”

Fans were quick to comment on social media. One person wrote: “They both looked really sad tonight and neither have posted training footage on IG this week. I hope they're both ok.” Another added: “I hope Dianne is okay, Dianne we love you.”

This comes after Bobby Brazier recently claimed he was “falling in love” with the Australian dancer. Speaking to the Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards Bobby said: 'I could speak about Dianne all day. She's just a diamond - you know what, I'm falling in love with her. She's just great. I feel very lucky.”

Are Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg still together?

Dianne Buswell met YouTuber Joe Sugg when they were paired for Strictly Come Dancing season 16. The couple were runners up and have been dating since the show ended in 2018. When Dianne met Joe she was dating Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan but split after a few weeks into series 16.

Dianne and Joe moved in together in 2021 and he is often seen on her social media. The last time she posted a snap of him on her feed was September 27. However, fans need not worry about the ‘Strictly curse’ after Dianne gushed over Joe’s cooking skills on Sunday.