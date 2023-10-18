Strictly fans are concerned after Dianne Buswell shared a cryptic social media post following an emotional performance with Bobby Brazier

Dianne Buswell has shared a cryptic post on social media sparking further concern following her emotional performance on last week's BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing show. The professional dancer, 34, shared an image on her Instagram stories of a info-graphic with the title “Why you should be kind to people”

The image was of a large blue circle that read “someone's life", with a tiny circle and an arrow pointing out “how much you know about it'. This comes after fans were concerned after Dianne appeared to hold back tears after an emotional performance with celebrity dance partner Bobby Brazier during Saturday night’s (October 14) Strictly Come Dancing show.

During the after dance performance the Australian dancer described how it had been a difficult week and that Bobby Brazier had been” a massive rock”. Fans were worried that something may be going on in Dianne’s private life and and rumours started about a possible split with her boyfriend Joe Sugg. Dianne has been in a relationship with former YouTube star Joe since they met on the show in 2018.

However, the couple quashed rumours they were splitting. Joe took to social media praising the pair's Tango performance as he shared a clip of the dance with the caption “Loved it. Incredible” and the following day Dianne and Joe shared snaps on social media gushing over Joe’s Sunday lunch cooking skills.