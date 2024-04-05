Twitch streamer Tyler Blevins, known as Ninja, was diagnosed with skin cancer last month. (Picture: Getty Images)

American video game streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has updated fans after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The Twitch and Youtube star, 32, revealed last month that he had been daignosed with melanoma - a form of skin cancer. His diagnosis came after a mole was removed from his foot, which was found to be cancerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Halo professional, Blevins previously played for teams like Final Boss, Str8 Rippin and Cloud9, before moving into the world of streaming. He is now best known for streaming Fortnite, a battle royale video game.

According to the NHS, surgery is the main treatment for melanoma, with radiotherapy only needed in more extreme cases. Now, following a biopsy, Blevins has shared some good news with his fans on X.

The streamer said: “Just got the news from my dermatologist, Great news - excision was successful with clear margins. Lesion biopsied nearby showed only mild atypia and was entirely removed with the biopsy.