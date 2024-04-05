Twitch streamer Ninja reveals he is cancer-free after melanoma treatment
American video game streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has updated fans after he was diagnosed with cancer.
The Twitch and Youtube star, 32, revealed last month that he had been daignosed with melanoma - a form of skin cancer. His diagnosis came after a mole was removed from his foot, which was found to be cancerous.
A former Halo professional, Blevins previously played for teams like Final Boss, Str8 Rippin and Cloud9, before moving into the world of streaming. He is now best known for streaming Fortnite, a battle royale video game.
According to the NHS, surgery is the main treatment for melanoma, with radiotherapy only needed in more extreme cases. Now, following a biopsy, Blevins has shared some good news with his fans on X.
The streamer said: “Just got the news from my dermatologist, Great news - excision was successful with clear margins. Lesion biopsied nearby showed only mild atypia and was entirely removed with the biopsy.
“As of right now, I am officially cancer free - thank you all for the prayers and kind words this last week. Love you all."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.