'Celebs Go Dating' relationship experts Paul Carrick Brunson (centre) and Anna Williamson (right) dating agency receptionist Tom Read Wilson (left). Photo by Channel 4.

These are the six celebrities who will be hoping to find love on the new 2024 series of ‘Celebs Go Dating’.

The full cast for E4 dating show ‘Celebs Go Dating’ has been leaked after weeks of speculation over which famous faces would be taking part - and it’s been confirmed that soap stars, popstars and reality stars are all hoping to find relationships in front of the cameras.

The 2024 season of the hit reality show, which will air later this year, will be the thirteenth for the series which sees celebritys paired with non-celebs in the hope of sparking up romantic connections. Relationship experts Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Paul Carrick Brunson, who’s also known for guiding couples on ‘Married at First Sight UK’ (MAFS), and Anna Williamson are all expected to return - as is receptionist Tom Read Wilson and voice over artist Rob Beckett.

It’s been rumoured that multiple single stars were hoping to try their luck at the dating agency, including a MAFS star who previously appeared on the show as a love match before finding fame themselves, a ‘Love Island’ star who failed to find love in the iconic villa, and a reality TV star who’s recently announced their divorce.

Lime Productions announced that the show would be back for a 2024 season - however an exact air date is yet to be announced. In March, the company said: “The upcoming series promises to deliver an exhilarating mix of dates, mixers, and newfound romances as the new celeb singletons embark on a quest to find their perfect match, guided by the exceptional dating agents. Viewers can anticipate a whirlwind of highs, lows, and unexpected twists in the pursuit of love.” Now ’The Sun’ has claimed to have uncovered the full line-up for the new season. Here’s the cast.

Helen Flanagan

Corrie actress Helen Flanagan.

Helen Flanagan is known for playing Rosie Webster in ITV soap ‘Coronation Street’. Her love life doesn’t appear to have been easy for the last few yeats. The 33-year-old actress was in a relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair for 13 years, and the pair share three children and were engaged. However, the relationship came to an end in October 2022, and although the pair did try to reunite they have ultimately remained separated. Flanagan has spoken openly about getting back in to dating on her social media, admitting it makes her “nervous”.

Ella Morgan

Ella Morgan was 'Married at First Sight's' first transgender bride. Photo by Channel 4.

Ella Morgan has already appeared on one reality dating show - ‘Married at First Sight UK’ (so she’ll know expert Paul Carrick Brunson very well). She made history by being the first transgender bride to take part in MAFS, and she’ll repeat the same history by being the first transgender dater on ‘Celebs Go Dating’. They say the course of true love never does run smooth, and that certainly seems to have been the case for 30-year-old Morgan.

On MAFS, she dumped he husband, Nathanial Valentino, after striking up a connection with fellow groom John Joe 'JJ' Slater. He also dumped his bride to be with her, but their romance ended in Morgan’s tears when he said he didn’t want to continue their relationship outside of the experiment. Slater is now dating Katie Price, a former friend of Morgan. She has since accused Price of breaking the girl code by getting together with Slater without speaking to her.

Stephen Lustig-Webb

Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb.

Divorced Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb is hoping to find love again around a year after splitting from his husband Daniel Lustig-Webb. He’s sadly no stranger to having his heartbreak play out on screen. The 52-year-old is a fan-favourite on Gogglebox, and when he first appeared he co-starred alongside then nboyfriend Chris Steed. The pair split in 2017, and shorly afterwards he then started appearing alongside Daniel who would go on to become his husband in 2018.

But in April this year, the pair announced their divorce to fans. In follow-up interviews, however, the pair have confirmed they actually split last year. He had been due to take part in ITV’s ‘Dancing On Ice’ this year but was forced to withdraw before the show even began to air due to injury. He’ll be hoping nothing stops him appearing in this show, which could be the most important.

Jamelia

Singer Jamelia

Jamelia, aged 43, is most welll known as a singer and shot to the top of the charts in 2003 with her song ‘Superstar’. She has also tried her hand at acting and has appeared in hit shows including ‘Hollyoaks’ and ‘Death in Paradise’. She’s a mum-of-four and was previously married to footballer Darren Byfield. The former couple married in 2008 but announced their divorce in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tristan Phipps

Tristan Phipps was born in Africa and used to work as a safari guide.

‘Made In Chelsea’ star Tristan Phipps is no stranger to building romances in front of the camera, or E4 for that matter. His most recent relationship on the show was with co-star Olivia Bentley, but they split in 2023. The 29-year-old was born in South Africa - where he also used to work as a safari guide. Phipps is also used to taking part in reality TV shows too. In February 2023, he ewas a contestant on reality show ‘The Challenge’, hosted by Mark Wright, which saw sixteen stars take on a series of athletic battles in a bid to win £100,000. He won the show alongside ‘Love Island's’ Kaz Crossley - so this time he’s obviously hoping to win a heart.

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor has tried to find a partner on ‘Love Island’ twice.