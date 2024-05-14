‘Gogglebox’ former couple Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig.

‘Googlebox’ star Stephen Webb is set to look for love on ‘Celebs Go Dating’ after his split from ex-husband Daniel Lustig.

It’s only been a few weeks since ‘Gogglebox’ couple Daniel Lustig and Stephen Webb announced their divorce, but one of them is said to be ready to move on.

Webb has reportedly been lined up to appear on the upcoming series of ‘Celebs Go Dating’, which we can expect to see on our screens later this year. The show sees celebrity singles matched with potential non-celeb partners. Now, Lustig has given his reaction to the news and, proving the pair did separate amicably, he has given his former spouse his blessing to look for love on the E4 reality show.

When asked by The Sun about Webb's potential dating show involvement, Lustig said: "I've seen [reports] in the press but I don't know anything about it really. But anything he goes on to do, I'll definitely support him and watch."

The couple’s divorce became public knowledge last month after Lustig and Webb revealed their six-year marriage had come to an end last year. They do, however, still live together in Brighton.

When then asked whether he thinks it's too soon for Webb to re-ener the dating scene - and on national TV, Lustig pointed out that their relationship ended longer ago than what people may think and that they've both been single for a while now. He added: "He'll be a very good candidate. He's got some very very funny stories if he is going on it. I want him to find love again. We always want our exes and friends to find love and just to be happy."

The reality TV star, who’s also a hairdresser, reflected on the painful emotions of separation too. He said: "We split around 10 months ago, it's always a massive adjustment and it's been very hard for the two of us – we were finding our own time before we released anything. It does take a while to get used to these things, especially when you marry someone, you think at times it will be forever."

The couple, who run a hair salon together, confirmed the news of their separation in a statement on April 21, reassuring fans that they will “remain forever friends”. The couple confirmed their split in a statement with The Sun on Sunday. They said: “It’s with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce. There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we’ve unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways.” With Daniel adding: “We’ve made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I’m sure we will forever be friends.” The reason behind the split was not revealed. The couple left Gogglebox last year after Lustig had starred in the Channel 4 series for 10 years. He joined the cast in 2013, alongside his former boyfriend Chris Ashby-Steed, who left the show. He went on to star alongside his late mum, Pat, with Webb then joining him.