Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the death of Gogglebox’s George Gilbey, who fell through a plastic skylight while working on a roof. Essex Police said that the 36-year-old suspect, from Witham, remains in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

The force previously arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and he was subsequently released under investigation. A joint investigation by police and the Health and Safety Executive is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed at an inquest that the 40-year-old star fell 80ft to his death from a warehouse roof he was working on in Shoeburyness, Essex on March 27 where he sustained traumatic injuries to his head an torso. Coroner’s officer Deborah Frost said Gilbey had been “working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below”. Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes opened and then suspended the inquest, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

Former Gogglebox star George Gilbey dies aged 40

Gilbey rose to fame on the second series of Gogglebox with his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather, Pete McGarry, in 2013. His death comes less than three years after Pete died from bowel cancer aged 71. The family left the series in 2014 when George entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on rival Channel 5, breaching production rules.

Five years after appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, George was jailed for three years for drink driving. He admitted to the offence at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court and was jailed due to serving a community punishment following a drunken bust up with his ex-girlfriend Gemma the year prior.

His parents rejoined the show two years later. George, who had a seven-year-old daughter Amelie Iris Gilbey with Gemma Conway in 2016, was part of the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother and even reached the final.