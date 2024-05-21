'Reality gamechanger' BBC gay dating show 'I Kissed A Boy' to return for series 2 - how to apply to be a contestant
The UK’s first ever gay dating show is returning to BBC Three after a smash hit debut series last year won heaps of praise from fans.
The BBC has announced today (Tuesday May 21) that ‘I Kissed A Boy’ will return for a second series. Produced by Twofour, hosted by Pop Icon Dannii Minogue and voiced by actor and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Layton Williams. It’s the party you do not want to miss. It’s loud, proud and it all starts with a kiss.
Last year BBC Three launched the UK’s first gay dating show to a fantastic reception. This year the celebration of queer love continued with the huge success of the UK’s first lesbian dating show ‘I Kissed a Girl’, which has also been exceptionally well received. Now, Minogue will be returning to the Italian Masseria for an epic summer of love that promises more joy, more untold stories and more drama than ever before with 10 new single boys.
Dannii Minogue said about the new series: “I am so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play cupid. I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open. There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. And be sure that I’ll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love”.
The format sees 10 singles, who are matched up, meet for the first time . . . with a kiss. No small talk. No swiping on apps. Just one kiss to test out their chemistry straight away. Will it be a polite peck? Or a passionate snog? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love?
‘I Kissed A Boy’ promises to “serve joy, entertainment and a sparkling soundtrack full of gay anthems”, according to the BBC. It’s the ground-breaking show that celebrates the queer community and invites all viewers to join the party.
Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three said: “I am thrilled to have this innovative, ground-breaking format return to BBC Three. ‘I Kissed A Boy’s’ success is testament to the channel’s unwavering dedication to producing content that both entertains and educates”.
‘I Kissed A Boy’ has garnered widespread acclaim for its unique storytelling and commitment to diversity and LGBTQ+ representation. Series 1 won Screen Moment Of The Year at the prestigious Pink News Awards as well as Best Multichannel Programme at the Broadcast Awards. The first series captured the hearts of audiences across the UK. Attitude Magazine described it as “a refreshing addition to the dating canon” and The Tab said “it’s drama-filled, unfiltered dating show us gays have always deserved”. Variety described the series as a “reality gamechanger” and The Guardian defined it as “relatable” and “historic”.
David Brindley, Executive Producer for Twofour said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled that the BBC will be returning to I Kissed A Boy. The 'I Kissed A...' world is a joyful, uplifting, and entertaining new take on the reality genre, and the entire team at Twofour - who are so passionate about making this show - can't wait to see what this next series holds, aside from Dannii's second-to-none fashion choices, they're guaranteed.”
How can I apply to be on ‘I Kissed a Boy’ series 2?
Casting for the new series is now underway. Applicants can apply for ‘I Kissed A Boy’ series 2 via the BBC Take Part Page or via the programme’s application form. More details about the show will be announced in due course, but as applications are open until Monday September 2, we suspect it may be spring/summer 2025 before the show returns.
