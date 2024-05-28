Olivia Attwood Dack will be starring in a new ITV reality show. Photo by Getty Images.

A ‘Love Island’ legend is set to go from dating show contestant to dating show host as she announces new ITV reality show.

‘Love Island’ icon Olivia Attwood Dack has caused huge excitement among her fans by announcing that she’s filming a new reality TV show.

The TV personality aged 33, found fame in the famous ‘Love Island’ villa in Majorca in 2017 - and she’s been a fan favourite on our screens ever since. Now, she’s told her 2.2 million Instagram followers that she’s in another sun-soaked location - Greece - to take part in another reality series.

She took to Instagram over the bank holiday weekend to post some glamourous behind-the-scenes photos of filming underway, although she’s so far kept tight-lipped about the nature of the show. She wrote: "Guys . . . I have been keeping a secret. BTS from my brand new @itv reality show.” Then she teased: “You’re not ready (I don’t actually think I am)."

The picture carousel showed her in front of a large crew talking to camera with a stunning sea landscape in the background, sitting in the hair and beauty chair, and analysing footage of the mystery show in the editing room.

According to ’The Mail Online’ the show is a dating show, and the publication also reports the former Love Islander is being paid a six-figure sum to host the show. which features couples who are experiencing issues in their relationships because of men behaving badly - and will be Attwood Dack’s task to help them change their ways.

A TV source told the publication: “Olivia is over the moon, she could have never predicted after starring on Love Island as a contestant to one day be presenting her own dating series. She is working with a full ensemble cast and filming has already started in Greece, she is loving every second of it so far. It's a dream come true for her, and she can't wait for viewers to fall in love with the format and hopefully enjoy watching the show as much as she has shooting it.”

Attwood Dack reached the final of the third series of ITV 2 dating show ‘Love Island’ with then partner Chris Hughes, and the pair finished in third place. They went on to front their own ITV spin-off reality show ‘ Chris & Olivia: Crackin' On’, but their relationship ended a short time later. The star found her happily ever after with footballer Bradley Dack whom she married last year. The couple also starred in another ITV reality show, ‘Olivia Meets Her Match’, which followed the events leading up to them saying ‘I do’.