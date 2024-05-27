Love Island 2024: who is in the Love Island line-up as ITV reveal new cast and when does Love Island start?
The Love Island 2024 line-up has been revealed, with the first group of contestants officially announced.
Returning to ITV2 for its 11th season, a new batch of singletons is hoping to find love in the Love Island villa. On Monday (May 27), the first faces in the line-up were revealed across Love Island’s social media accounts.
The new season will see Love Island return to our screens in June, presented by Maya Jama. We will follow the 12 new contestants as they try to find luck in love. This is the second Love Island edition this year, as in January we were treated to the first season of Love Island All-Stars, which saw former contestants return for a second chance at romance.
Who is the Love Island 2024 line-up?
This year’s contestants have started to be announced on Love Island’s official social media platforms, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect from this season. Here’s a look at the first Love Island 2024 contestants who have been revealed so far:
Samantha Kenny
Samantha is set to bring some “Scouse glamour” to the villa, her aim is to “bag a cockney charmer she can bring back to Liverpool”.
Munveer Jabbal
Born on Valentine’s Day, this Valentine’s baby is hoping that “Cupid’s arrow will bless him in the Villa.” Nicole Samuel
The Welsh “pocket rocket” is looking to “score a rugby boy” in the villa who will be happy to join her in the Valleys.
Ronnie Vint
The footballer is “side-lining” his career to focus on the “new goal or scoring his future wife”.
Patsy Field
Despite being “picky”, Patsy is now ready to find her Mr Right, as long he’s “tall, dark and handsome”.
Ciaran Davies
Welsh boy Ciaran is hoping his “height, humour and Welsh charm to find his Cariad (love) in the Villa”.
Mimii Ngulube
Described as “wifey material”, Mimii is looking for her “future hubby” in the villa.
Sam Taylor
Expect “cheeky chat” from Sam, who is hoping to “raise hairs and heart rates” in the villa.
Jess White
Describing herself as “bubbly and bold”, Jess is looking for a “babe” that can keep up with her.
Ayo Odukoya
Ayo is ready to “cuddle up” in the Villa.
Harriet Blackmore
She’s got that “special sparkle”, so what man will “shine” for Harriet in the Villa?
Sean Stone
Sean is looking for a “karaoke partner” that will help him “steal the show”.
When does Love Island 2024 start?
Love Island will be coming to ITV2 on Monday, June 3. Now in its 11th season, the first episode will kick off on 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX. The series will then continue on ITV2 and ITVX.
