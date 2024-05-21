Samantha Kenny, a 27-year-old make-up artist from Liverpool, is said to be also heading to the 'Love Island' villa for series 11 of the ITV dating show. Photo by Instagram/samanthakennymakeup.

A make-up artist who has been repeatedly compared to model Abbey Clancy by her Instagram and TikTok followers is set to join the ‘Love Island’ 2024 cast.

Anticipation for the new series of ‘Love Island’ is continuing to build, with many fans believe that the pattern of previous series’ lauch dates suggest that series 11 will begin within the next fortnight.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that speculation has started about who is signing themselves up for a sizzling summer in the iconic Majorican villa as it thought the men and women who are taking part will be on their way to Spain shortly to prepare for a summer of love and surprises. A Welsh rugby player called Ciaran Davies is said to be the first male contestant, while model Grace Jackson has been tipped as the first female Love Islander. Now, a possible third contestant has been announced.

Samantha Kenny, a 27-year-old beauty salon worker from Liverpool, is said to be also heading to the villa, according to ‘The Sun’. It’s believed she will be an orginl islander, but sometimes ITV makes last minute decisions and changes who will be a bombshell and join later in the series.

Make-up artist Kenny already boasts almost 5,000 followers on her Instagram account, @samanthakennymakeup, and almost 3,000 followers on her TikTok account, @samanthakennyx. Those follower numbers are sure to soon to increase if she is going to take part in ‘Love Island’. On both platforms she posts many glamourous selfies. Unsurprisingly, she also shares make-up hints and tips with her fans.

Giving an potential insight in to her type on paper, she posted a video on her TikTok page back in August in which she lip synced to the words ‘I’m looking for a man in finance, trust fund, 6’5, blue eyes.

In another video, Kenny revealed herself to be a fan of ‘Love Island’ by lip syncing along to a soundbite from one of the show’s previous contestants. On this video, many fans commented to tell her she looked like fellow Liverpudlian, model and TV personality Abbey Clancy.

It appears she’s also no stranger to brand collaborations either, something which many previous Love Islanders have go on to be given after their time on the show. Last week, she posted a short video of her in green gym gear and sipping a drink which she captioned: “Content fun with my fave @flo.fitness.” Another series of images, posted earlier this year, which appear to have been taken at a Insta-worthy party were captioned: “Gorgeous night for @sayitwith___” Say It With is a Liverpool-based jewellery shop.

Host Maya Jama will return to ‘Love Island’ series 11, and she’s already appeared in a teaser trailer for the new season which is being shown more frequently across ITV channels as the rumoured start date of new series gets closer.