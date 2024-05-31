Ciaran Davies, a welsh rugby player, is a contestant on 'Love Island' UK 2024. Photo by ITV.

Ciaran Davies, a welsh rugby player, is a contestant on 'Love Island' UK 2024.

The summer of love is here, and ‘Love Island’ is returning to our screens for its eagerly anticipated 11th series on Monday (June 3).

Among them is Welsh rugby player Ciaran Mark Davies, aged 21, who has jetted off to Spain soon in the hopes of finding love - and scooping a big cash prize - on the reality show. Bosses are said to be confident that Davies will set hearts racing and will be a hit with fellow contestants and viewers alike.

A source said: "Ciaran caught the eye of Love Island bosses immediately. He's gorgeous with a fit athletic build that will send the girls in the villa wild, but he's also a sweet boy next door from Wales to boot. He's the kind of lad you could happily take home to your mum. . . . He is a favourite with the casting team and is sure to make a big impression with viewers."

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe said previously: “Following the hugely successful ‘All Stars’ version this winter, we’re delighted to be returning to the iconic villa in Majorca for another summer season of the biggest reality show on television.

"After 10 series, I’m delighted to say that this year’s cast of Islanders is as amazing as ever and I can’t wait to see the entertainment and drama they’ll bring to, what will be, a somewhat re-vamped show.”

The start date for ‘Love Island’ UK series 11 is rumoured to be Monday June 3. ITV have not yet pfficially confirmed the air date of the new season, or any of the contestants. We’ll bring you all the latest news as soon as get it, be sure to keep an eye on our dedicated ‘Love Island’ page for all the latest details.

Who is Ciaran Davies?

Davies plays for Tondu RFC. He originally had 3,880 followers on his Instagram page, @ciarandaviesss, but in the two weeks since he was first linked to ‘Love Island’ his follower count has increased exponentially. At the time of writing, on Friday May 31, he now has more than 17,000 followers. His bio now reads: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa!”

Most of his posts show him on the rugby pitch, enjoying trips to sun-soaked locations or enjoying nights out with his friends. He has also spoken out about suffering a painful injury, just before entering the iconic villa - and has also revealed a surprising link to a former Love Islander.

He said his friends and family would describe him as “funny, loud, kind and polite” and that, when it comes to dating, “humour is a big thing for me” He added: “I’m a bit of a wind up so I want a girl who can give it back. Loyalty is another one for me, I think that’s the most important thing to look for in a relationship.” He would like to see Justin Bieber make an appearance in the villa to entertain himself and his fellow islanders.

