Jess Hayes, who won ‘Love Island’ in 2015 has welcomed a baby girl after suffering two miscarriages. Photo by Instagram/jessicahayesx_.

Jess Hayes, who won ‘Love Island’ in 2015 has welcomed a baby girl after suffering two miscarriages.

‘Love Island star’ Jess Hayes has welcomed a baby daughter with her fiancé Zeb after suffering two miscarriages - and she’s given her new arrival a sweet and unusual name.

The reality star, who won the first season of the ITV dating show back in 2015, shared the news of her baby with OK!. Hayes, who was already mum to Presley from a previous relationship, told the publication that her labour was a 'smooth' process, although it was ‘worse’ than with her son as her little girl was over 2oz bigger than he was at birth. She also revealed her daughter’s name - Zendaya Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She told the publication: “I was worried because when I had Presley it all happened so quickly, he was almost born in the car on the way to the hospital so I rushed this time but it was all fine. I only had gas and air during the actual labour, which didn't do anything, so it was so painful. It was worse this time than my first labour because Zenny was a lot bigger than my son Presley was, he was only 6lb 11oz and she was 8lb 4oz.”

She went on to call her daughter “amazing”, adding: “She's a really chilled baby, more relaxed than Presley was I'd say. Although, today she has been crying the house down, but usually she's quiet! I'm only getting up in the night every two hours so it's not too bad.”

The news of her baby girl’s birth comes months after reality star Hayes announced to her fans that she was expecting again, after suffering two miscarriages. In December, she took to Instagram to share an adorable clip of four-year-old son Presley kissing her blossoming bump. She captioned it: “Going into 2024 with the best gift ever, I think you all probably know what this means to me and how much I adore being a mum. Truly blessed, excited for our future and to watch my darlings grow up together.”

Hayes, aged 31, and fiancé Zeb lost their first child together in April 2023, three-years after she miscarried son Teddy at 19 weeks with ex-partner Dan. In April Hayes, who won ‘Love Island’ with Max Morley nine years ago, posted about her baby loss on her Instagram page by posting a photo of her bump and positive pregnancy test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote: “I debated posting it feels really strange to open up and feel vulnerable but you know I'm always open and honest with you all and it's hard to pretend I'm ok as it's been a rough week. But I hope that someone going through the same this might help. I was pregnant and now I'm not.

She went on: “I spoke about my 1st loss and tbh I didn't know I would be here again earlier this time but it still feels complete sh*t. It's not really just losing a pregnancy it's the plans you make, your vision of what that baby or child might of been like, what your family will look like and it gets taken away in a second.

“It was a traumatic day when it happened which I wasn't really expecting at all I tried to keep busy and go about my day went out which was a big mistake. Rushed home panicked after last time (previous haemorrhage) convinced myself it might be happening again, so I was just happy to get out the other side.”

She then shared a post about recovery to her Instagram Stories and said she “felt terrible”. She added: “I really thought I would bounce up back quick after this, not sure why, just did, and I couldn't have been more wrong. Physically this week I've felt terrible and it's all a blur. Look after yourself angels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing about how she had received lots of support from other women who have also had miscarriages, she continued: 'I see you, not everyone will, that's for sure. I'm really lost for words for all the women going through it in my DM's. I wish I could reply and hug you all.”