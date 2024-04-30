Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love Island star Connagh Howard has opened up publicly for the first time on the stigma around infertility. The reality TV star shared his thoughts after he was unveiled as the latest celebrity ambassador for the award-winning Sound campaign – a platform encouraging young men to take personal and collective responsibility in ending violence against women.

Howard, who appeared in season six of Love Island, touched on the “shame” he felt around not being able to conceive with his partner fellow reality star, Beth Dunlavey. The couple are now expecting their first child after two rounds of IVF.

According to Howard, taboo topics such as infertility need to be normalised and spoken about more among men. Chatting to students back at his old school, Ysgol Gyfun Glantaf in Cardiff, he also addressed healthy relationships, social media, and negative attitudes towards women.

He said: “I never thought I’d struggle having kids, I thought it was a given, but it is common so the more you can talk about it the better because it’s surprising how many people are going through it.”

He continued: “It was very hard sometimes. You can see why that situation can break a couple if you’re not supporting one another. It can be very isolating, but it has brought us closer. There were challenges and arguments but, in the end, you realise you both want this thing so badly to work, which ultimately brings you closer together.”

Love Island star Connagh Howard has opened up on his and his partner's journey with infertility. Picture: Cowshed/Sound

On the topic of gender based violence and abuse, Howard says he has witnessed female friends experience problematic behaviours from men. He said: “I have seen women I know experience coercive control or toxic behaviours which isn’t cool but it’s unfortunately too common for a lot of women to go through. A lot of it comes from men having insecurities and feeling the need to exert their will over someone else.”

He continued: “It takes a lot of courage to hold someone accountable when you see something that isn’t right. If you see something and don’t say anything then you aren’t helping the problem.

Adding: “If they are really your mates, they should listen to you and take what you say on board because that’s what your friends are for, they should keep you in check and make sure you’re not contributing to the problem.”

Chatting to students about what makes a healthy relationship, he explored the role social media plays in shaping young people’s views. Howard said: “I think attitudes have changed; the new generation are more clued up on social issues. Previously, there was stuff that wasn’t spoken about as much because the world is a completely different place now thanks to social media, but it can also portray a false perception of relationships, they aren’t all rainbows and sunshine, they can be hard.”

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article can call the Live Fear Free Helpline 24/7 on 0808 80 10 800.

