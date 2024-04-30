Iconic outfits worn by 'Love Island' star and comedian Katherine Ryan to go up for sale in new eBay Live event
Fashionistas will have the opportunity to own iconic outfits worn by TV stars in a new eBay live auction.
Comedian and TV star Katherine Ryan will be hosting eBay’s first ever eBay Live auction in the UK, alongside eBay’s Pre-Loved Style Director Amy Bannerman - and shoppers will have a chance to bag outfits worn by Ryan on her Netflix TV show as well as a ‘Love Island’ contestant.
Launching at 8pm tomorrow (Wednesday May 1), the interactive livestream shopping experience includes a range of pieces from Ryan’s very own wardrobe too. Fashion fans will be able to get their hands on iconic looks seen on stage at her comedy shows, on the red carpet and even on her hit Netflix show ‘The Duchess’, in real time.
Alongside Ryan’s pieces, the eBay Live will feature eBay archive pieces including Tasha Ghouri’s finale dress from the ‘Love Island’ wardrobe sourced by Amy Bannerman and an impressive selection of pre-loved clothes from eBay seller Messina Hembry. eBay has partnered with ‘Love Island’ since 2022, and islanders have had access to a wardrobe full of eBay items installed in the villa. All items will be available as ‘buy it now’ through Messina Hembry’s eBay store; a pre-loved, vintage store all about giving second hand designer clothing another chance at life. You can tune into the eBay Live here: eBay Live Event.
From show stopping sequin dresses, to oversized blazers and statement bomber jackets for summer fits, there will be high value pieces available for all, offered at seriously great prices.
All funds raised from the eBay Live auction will be donated to the Women’s Health Information & Support Centre (WHISC) charity.
Ryan has spoken about her her fashion favourites up for auction ahead of the event. She said: “For the very first eBay Live in the UK, I have included pieces from my Netflix series ‘The Duchess’ and other iconic events so tune in to hear more about my worn-once show stopping fits which I hope will bring others as much joy as they have to me.”
This follows the news that it is now free to sell pre-owned clothing without any fees on eBay UK.
