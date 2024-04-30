Shannon Singh, who was on ‘Love Island’ for just two days in 2021, has reportedly split from her boyfriend Ben Stirling. Photo by ITV.

A ‘Love Island’ star has quietly split up with her long-term boyfriend after three years together.

Shannon Singh, a 24-year-old model from Glenrothes in Fife, had been dating music producer Ben Sterling, but split with him before entering the ‘Love Island’ villa on the ITV 2 dating show. However, they reunited after her apperance on the show in 2021, and moved in together the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singh and Sterling have apparently now ended their relationship for a second time, according to ‘The Sun’. Singh is yet to announce the news to her fans, but a source close to her told the publication: "Shannon and Ben called it quits earlier this year.

"Fans noticed after they removed all traces of each other from social media. He's been busy playing Coachella recently while Shannon enjoyed a trip away with the girls."

Singh, who is now the host of the Hushed Podcast, was said to have previously ended her romance with international DJ Sterling so that she could be a contestant on the popular ITV 2 dating show.

She was on the show for just two days, however, before she was dumped after a re-coupling. Singh was the shortest-lived contestant in the show's history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shorly after leaving the show the couple reconciled and she shared a picture of her and Ben hugging in front of a sunset on her Instagram page with the caption: "My happiness @bensterling_dj."

But, it seems the pairs reunion was not meant to be. Singh’s post has now been removed. She is known for posting images of herself in figure-hugging clothing and lingerie, as well as photos of herself in sunny locations. This continues, and her most recent post came just a day ago.