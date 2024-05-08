Love Island's Maya Jama appears in first trailer for the 11th series of the UK version of the ITV dating show. Photo by ITV.

The start date of ‘Love Island USA’ season six has been announced - and it’s soon.

Peacock announced on Tuesday (May 7) that the forthcoming season will launch on Tuesday June 11, and new episodes will air on the channel six days a week. The series will be fronted by a new host; Ariana Madix of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ fame who will take over for Sarah Hyland. A video released to reveal the air date to fans showed Madix in her new presenting role. “Who’s ready to couple up?”, she asked as she winked at the camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One familiar face - or voice - will however be returning to the show - narrator Iain Stirling, who fans will know also provides his voice for the UK version of the hugely popular reality dating series.

Set in Fiji, season 6 will feature a brand-new vibrant villa including a ‘spicy’ Casa Amor and an ‘unforgettable’ Hideaway, according to the producers. Islanders will face more drama than ever before, and viewers have been promised jaw-dropping revelations, brand new couples challenges and a few surprise guests. As always, fans will be able to have some say on what happens in the villa by voting for their favourite couples - ultimately determining which Islanders remain in the villa and which go home.

The air date of the sixth season of Love Island USA is the earliest in the show’s history. Previous seasons have aired either in August or September.

The news comes as UK viewers are eagerly awaiting the launch date of season 11 of Love Island UK. Excitement is building for the series, as ITV have now released a trailer for the upcoming series, suggesting it will air soon. The broadcast also revealed earlier this year that it was definitely part of their Spring schedule, with included programmes airing between April and June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are rumours that the UK version will begin on Monday June 3, but this has not been confirmed by ITV. However, most of the previous summer series have started in early June so, following the pattern, it does seem that this air date is likely. But, there were some exceptions to the rule previously; series 2 began on May 30 and series 7 began on June 28 - so there is a chance that series 11 could come sooner or later than you think.