'Love Island' star Ella Thomas with her dog Princess Nova. Photo by Instagram/ellathomas_.

‘Love Island’ star Ella Thomas has been trolled online over her choice at a restaurant - with some branding it “unhygienic and disgusting”.

The reality TV star, aged 24, who appeared on the hit dating show last year, took to her Instagram page over the bank holiday weekend to tell her fans she was enjoying being out for coffee. She also asked her followers how they were enjoying their bank holiday and opened the post up so that her one million followers could reply to her.

She had previously shared an image of two coffees on a table, with her pomeranian pooch sitting Princess Nova close to the table. She captioned the image ‘Sunday brunch - happy bank holiday weekend hunnies’, alongside sun and heart emojis.

Though she was just intending to share her happiness with her fans, Thomas soon found herself on the receiving end of backlash from some fans. They took to social media website Reddit to express their frustration that Thomas had let her beloved pooch sit so close to the drinks, which she was sharing with somebody else.

Thomas is known for taking her pet with her everywhere she goes, and frequently shares images of her on her social media page. On the daily Love Island discussion thread, however, one fan wrote: "I like Ella but does she need to bring her dog to so many public spaces, especially where people are eating?” They added: “I get it means the dog isn't at home alone but what about hygiene, people with allergies etc?"

Replying to the post, one fan defended her, however. They said: "I feel like she does it a lot but I also think she makes sure it’s okay when brands invite her or restaurants invite her. I even think she alerts the people she’ll be with. I have a friend with a dog and she also doesn’t leave it at home alone and she works from home most days so she can be with the dog or gets somebody to dog sit."

Another fan completely condemned her decision to let Princess Nova sit on her lap so she could get close to the table. They said: "It’s disgusting. It’s unhygienic idc (I don’t care) what anyone says. If she was sitting outside, fair enough but nope. and the dog will be on the table and she’ll be feeding the dog from her plate / giving it meat."

Another person agreed and said: "On the table is a huge problem." One more person declared: "It's still gross to have the dog on the table etc." They went on: "One thing to be outside and the air is fresh to avoid allergies etc but another to bring the dog inside and feet on linens etc."

It comes just a few days after Thomas took to social media to reveal that her pet pooch had been attacked by another dog during a walk in the park. She told her Snapchat followers that she was traumatised that a French Bulldog targeted her Pomeranian, who was okay after the incident.