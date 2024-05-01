'Love Island' reality TV star Maura Higgins offered £5,000 for her old knickers by fan
It’s not uncommon for celebrities to sell of some of their pre-loved items to fans, usually in an effort to make money for a good cause.
It could be a top worn during a particularly memorable TV appearance or even a dress or suit worn to a top awards ceremony - these things tend to cause quite the bidding frenzy and go for top prices as fans are desperate to own a little bit of their favourite famous face.
Now, former ‘Love Island’ contestant and TV host Maura Higgins has revealed that she was given quite the shock when one fan asked her to sell them a very intimate part of her clothing collection for thousands of pounds - and she was tempted to say yes.
Higgins, aged 33, often encourages her fans to shop on her Depop account, @maura_higgins, and she sells items she no longer wants to benefit charity. She has currently sold more than 50 items of clothing.
During one recent wardrobe clear-out, however, the model posted an image of a bundle of clothes - and then received a very cheeky direct message. Taking to her Instagram story, Higgins shared the risque request with her 3.8million followers on her account @maurahiggins.
The message, from an unknown person, read: “A pair of your knickers. Send you £5,000 for them. I'm honestly serious. Everything will stay anonymous... £5k up front." Higgins added the jokey caption “tempting," alongside the screenshot.
Higgins, who appeared on the 2019 series of ‘Love Island’ and went on to host ‘Glow Up: Ireland’ as well as be a contestant on ‘Dancing on Ice’, sells her items for anywhere between £20 and £850 in an effort to raise money for charity.
Since her appearance on the ITV2 dating show, she has collaborated with numerous fashion and make-up brands.
