Maura Higgins has been offered £5,000 for an old pair of knickers on her Depop account, where she sells her pre-loved clothes for charity.

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to sell of some of their pre-loved items to fans, usually in an effort to make money for a good cause.

It could be a top worn during a particularly memorable TV appearance or even a dress or suit worn to a top awards ceremony - these things tend to cause quite the bidding frenzy and go for top prices as fans are desperate to own a little bit of their favourite famous face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, former ‘Love Island’ contestant and TV host Maura Higgins has revealed that she was given quite the shock when one fan asked her to sell them a very intimate part of her clothing collection for thousands of pounds - and she was tempted to say yes.

Higgins, aged 33, often encourages her fans to shop on her Depop account, @maura_higgins, and she sells items she no longer wants to benefit charity. She has currently sold more than 50 items of clothing.

During one recent wardrobe clear-out, however, the model posted an image of a bundle of clothes - and then received a very cheeky direct message. Taking to her Instagram story, Higgins shared the risque request with her 3.8million followers on her account @maurahiggins.

The message, from an unknown person, read: “A pair of your knickers. Send you £5,000 for them. I'm honestly serious. Everything will stay anonymous... £5k up front." Higgins added the jokey caption “tempting," alongside the screenshot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higgins, who appeared on the 2019 series of ‘Love Island’ and went on to host ‘Glow Up: Ireland’ as well as be a contestant on ‘Dancing on Ice’, sells her items for anywhere between £20 and £850 in an effort to raise money for charity.