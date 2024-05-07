‘Love Island’ reality TV star and NHS doctor Alex George has shared his body transformation with fans after admitting his health was a ‘car crash’. Photo by Instagram/dralexgeorge.

‘Love Island’ star and NHS doctor Alex George has been praised by fans for admitting that his life was ‘heading towards a car crash’ before he ‘faced [his] demons’.

George, who rose to fame on the reality TV dating show in 2018, has also shared images of his body transformation after he spent the last 18 months improving his physical health.

Dr George, who works at Lewisham Hospital, London, has brought together his medical expertise and TV experience since leaving the villa and will often appear on TV shows such as ‘This Morning’ to share health advice with others.

Now George, aged 33, has shared his own health journey on Instagram - and has won praise from his two million followers for doing so. On Monday (May 6), he shared a series of photos of himself over the last 18 months. The first photos, from December 2022, were selfies taken while he was topless and then the more recent photos showed him wearing sportswear and out on run - showing off a more toned physique.

In the caption, he admitted that he had not been happy with the way he looked or the state of his health in December 2022, so he decided to do something about it. He wrote: “How did I turn my life around? I started showing up for myself. That’s it. I woke up on the 4th of December 2022, and promised myself that from that day forward, I would show up for myself. In everything I do. For Alex. Every day.

He went on: “Whether I could give 3%, 40% or 100%, I just showed up. I always celebrate in my head when I walk in the gym, or put my trainers on, because thats the hardest part done. Whatever I do after that point, is a bonus. Because I showed up that day I get to move forward.

He then admitted: “My health and my life was heading towards a car crash a few years ago.”but said that “showing up for Alex” has meant he has “tackled [his] relationship with drinking, faced [his] demons, lost the weight and found love for movement again.” He added: “I have made new friends, discovered new hobbies and importantly found out who I am and what I want in life.

“Every day I wake up, and I promise to show up for myself for one more day. Each day the same. If you do that, you can change your life, I promise. Show up for yourself. And watch how your life changes for the better.”

In a follow-up comment he said: "And the funny thing is, you know what was the tipping point? Starting @thestompcast podcast, the conversations I had on there, and the act of going out and walking in nature, is literally what made the difference. I owe so much to the stompcast. I really do."