'Love Island' star Tyrique Hyde fights with 'The Only Way is Essex's' Dan Osborne during charity football match
They were playing in a charity football match together, but reality TV stars Tyrique Hyde and Dan Osborne were less than charitable towards each other.
The pair were seen coming to blows during a Sellebrity Soccer match at the London Stadium on Monday (May 13). ‘The Only Way is Essex’ (TOWIE) star Osborne, aged 32, and ‘Love Island’ star Hyde, age 25, got in to verbal altercation - and their teammates had to step in to stop the disagreement esculating further.
The football game, which took place at the home of West Ham United, was organised to raise funds for The Matilda Foundation, which was set up in memory of Matilda Cosgrove, who was stillborn in June 2019. The charity match takes place every year, with different TV personalities signing up each time. Those who took part this year included Gary Lucy, Dwain Chambers, Dean Gaffney and Calum Best.
The game is intended to be a friendly to raise as much money as possible for the good cause, but it seems Hyde and Osborne fell out. It is not clear, however, what triggered their dislike for one another. They could be seen walking towards each other and angrily shouting - forcing their teammates and the referee to step in.
At one point, Hyde appeared to push Osborne, and he then tried to retaliate as his teammate, and fellow ‘Love Island’ star, Toby Aromolaran held him back. Owen Warner then led Hyde away so that he could cool down. A source close to Osborne told ‘The Mail Online’ said that the fight was “just football rivalry on the pitch and nothing more”.
As well as being a reality star, Hyde is a semi-professional footballer, and signed for Faversham Town in February. The midfielder has also previously played for Dartford, Welling, Lewes and Dagenham & Redbridge. Speaking about how important football is to him when he signed with Faversham, Hyde said: 'Football was a massive part of my life before ‘Love Island’ and it still will be a massive part of my life now - hence why I’m here!
“I’ve had a good chat with the manager [Warrilow]. I haven’t really played football in a while, I think everyone knows that, but I want to get the cobwebs off. It shouldn’t take me too long and then I’ll get back out there.” He added: 'I thought ‘Do you know what? I want to get back into football’ and I think this is the place for me to come back into it.'
Osborne, meanwhile, regularly takes part in Sellebrity Soccer events. In the end, it was Osborne’s team who won the game - and teammate Danny Dyer proudly lifted the trophy.
