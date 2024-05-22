'Love Island' UK host Maya Jama in a promo for the 2024 summer series of the ITV 2 dating show as the launch date is announced. Photo by ITV.

The launch date of ‘Love Island’ UK summer 2024 series has been confirmed by ITV.

After weeks of rumours about the start date of the hotly-anticipated 11th series of the hugely popular ITV dating show, ITV has said it will be back on our screens in just a couple of weeks.

The exact date of the launch show is Monday June 3.

The news was confirmed on the official ‘Love Island’ social media this afternoon (Wednesday May 22). The social media post also confirmed that the first episode of the show will indeed be broadcast on ITV 1, ITV 2 and ITV X, which had also been previously rumoured.

The post was accompanied by a photo of host Maya Jama standing in a red dress, while a burning heart is alight behind her. This suggests that viewers can expect plenty of romance and drama from the series.

Back in April, ITV confirmed that ‘Love Island’ would be part of their spring schedule - and would air between April and June, but did not give an exact date. At the time, a statement about the show from the broadcaster read: “‘Love Island’ is back in Mallorca this summer and set to return for its 11th sizzling series as a host of brand-new singletons seek to find love.

“The Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island - heads may turn with new arrivals, but others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love - more texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning that there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

“Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings. As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned as ‘Love Island’ winners for summer 2024.”

The release of an official trailer featuring Jama at the beginning of the month, and the fact that the previous series’ have always launched in either late May or early June, led fans to believe that the launch of the next season was imminent.

It comes after reports in recent days that Gigi Simon, daughter of reality TV star Lauren Simon, welsh rugby player Ciaran Davies, model Grace Jackson, make-up artist Samantha Kenny and another model with a hidden disability Patsy Field have all signed up in the hope of finding their type on paper. No formal line-up has been announced by ITV yet, but we won’t have to wait long until we hear our favourite phrase . . . ‘I’ve got a text’ once more.