ITV are planning two big changes for the new summer 2024 'Love Island' series.

The launch of ‘Love Island’ series 11 is days away - and ITV are said to be planning two big changes for the new summer 2024 season.

There’s just days left until ‘Love Island’ series 11 launches, and ahead of the return of the hugely popular ITV dating show two big changes have been made.

The broadcaster are reportedly set to give the dating show the ‘Big Brother’ treatment by simultaneously screening the launch show across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX for the first time ever in the show’s nine year history, as reported by ’The Sun’. A source told the publication of the change to launch night: 'ITV want to throw their weight behind Love Island and make sure it has a big, glitzy moment when the 11th series kicks off next month. They said: “Showing it across every channel means creating what they hope will be a big TV moment. It shows there is still a real commitment to the format even nine years on. Using the full might of ITV means reaching every demographic, including the crucial 16-34s.”

The channel used a similar strategy to launch ‘Big Brother’ when it was rebooted in October, and that choice saw it gain 2.5million overnight viewers. So, it seems ITV may be hoping to replicate this success, but they have not yet publicly commented on their ‘Love Island’ launch plan.

In another twist, ITV have also reintroduced its ban on social media for all contestants. The ban was first introduced in 2023 as part of new duty of care protocols, but it was lifted during ‘Love Island All Stars’ earlier this year - a spin-off where former islanders returned to the iconic villa looking for a second chance at love.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed to ‘ITV Newsbeat’ said the move was part of its "continued commitment to duty of care". They added: "Islanders participating in the forthcoming eleventh series of ‘Love Island’ will again be asked to pause their social media accounts." and continued to say that the aim was to help "shield contestants and their families from the adverse impacts of social media".

The news comes as rumours have begun about who the contestants of the upcoming series will be, as it is thought the men and women who are taking part will be on their way to Majorca shortly to prepare for a summer of love . . . or maybe a summer of tears and drama. A Welsh rugby player called Ciaran Davies is said to be the first male contestant, while model Grace Jackson has been tipped as the first female Love Islander.

Host Maya Jama will return, and she’s already appeared in a teaser trailer for the new season which is being shown more frequently across ITV channels as anticipation around the new series builds.