Grace Jackson, a model, is reportedly set to be a contestant on 'Love Island' UK 2024.

Grace Jackson, a model who has collaborated with Rihanna's lingerie brand, is reportedly set to be a contestant on 'Love Island' UK 2024.

’Love Island's’ first female contestant is said to be a model who has a link singing superstar to Rihanna.

Manchester-based model Grace Rosa Jackson, aged 25, has collaborated with brands including Fashion Nova and Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, thanks to her agency, MM Models.

She unsurprisingly has almost 80,000 followers on Instagram already, including fellow Love Islander with Molly-Mae Hague and professional boxer Conor McGregor among them.

A source told MailOnline: “’Love Island’ producers are really excited about Grace, not only is she beautiful but she's fun and looking to find her dream man, so will hopefully make the perfect contestant,” as reported by ‘The Sun’.

Mike Spencer, Creative Director, Lifted Entertainment said: “Love Island is back and viewers are in for a big treat this summer as we have a villa full of sexy singles heading out to Majorca all looking for the one.

"We are planning to turn up the heat this series with brand new format elements, an incredible group of Islanders and an Insta worthy villa providing the most stunning backdrop for their summer of love. Strap yourselves in for Love Island series 11."

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe said: “Following the hugely successful ‘All Stars’ version this winter, we’re delighted to be returning to the iconic villa in Majorca for another summer season of the biggest reality show on television.

"After 10 series, I’m delighted to say that this year’s cast of Islanders is as amazing as ever and I can’t wait to see the entertainment and drama they’ll bring to, what will be, a somewhat re-vamped show.”

Who is Grace Jackson?