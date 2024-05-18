'Love Island' UK 2024 first female contestant announced - and she's a model who has got a link to Rihanna
’Love Island's’ first female contestant is said to be a model who has a link singing superstar to Rihanna.
Manchester-based model Grace Rosa Jackson, aged 25, has collaborated with brands including Fashion Nova and Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, thanks to her agency, MM Models.
She unsurprisingly has almost 80,000 followers on Instagram already, including fellow Love Islander with Molly-Mae Hague and professional boxer Conor McGregor among them.
A source told MailOnline: “’Love Island’ producers are really excited about Grace, not only is she beautiful but she's fun and looking to find her dream man, so will hopefully make the perfect contestant,” as reported by ‘The Sun’.
Mike Spencer, Creative Director, Lifted Entertainment said: “Love Island is back and viewers are in for a big treat this summer as we have a villa full of sexy singles heading out to Majorca all looking for the one.
"We are planning to turn up the heat this series with brand new format elements, an incredible group of Islanders and an Insta worthy villa providing the most stunning backdrop for their summer of love. Strap yourselves in for Love Island series 11."
Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe said: “Following the hugely successful ‘All Stars’ version this winter, we’re delighted to be returning to the iconic villa in Majorca for another summer season of the biggest reality show on television.
"After 10 series, I’m delighted to say that this year’s cast of Islanders is as amazing as ever and I can’t wait to see the entertainment and drama they’ll bring to, what will be, a somewhat re-vamped show.”
The start date for ‘Love Island’ UK series 11 is rumoured to be Monday June 3. ITV have not yet pfficially confirmed the air date of the new season, or any of the contestants. ITV has already released a trailer with host Maya Jama, the return of popular spin-off show ‘Aftersun’ has been announced, and now the first contestant who will be heading to the famous sun-soaked Majorcian villa for the ITV 2 dating show has been unveiled. This update also comes as Welsh rugby player Ciaran Mark Davies was reported to be taking part in this year’s series. We’ll bring you all the latest news as soon as get it, be sure to keep an eye on our dedicated ‘Love Island’ page for all the latest details.
Who is Grace Jackson?
Jackson is a model. She does already have almost 80,000 followers on her Instagram page, @gracexrosa, despite only having 23 posts. She describes herself as a model and creator and MM Models, and also the owner of Social Clubhouse agency and Vamos nightlife experience. Her profile includes many glamouros shots of her modelling and on holiday in exotic locations.
