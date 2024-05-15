Ciaran Davies, a welsh rugby player, is reportedly set to be a contestant on 'Love Island' UK 2024. Photo by Instagram/ciarandaviesss.

Ciaran Davies, a welsh rugby player, is reportedly set to be a contestant on 'Love Island' UK 2024.

The summer of love is upon us, as we’re expecting ‘Love Island’ to return to our screens for its eagerly anticipated 11th series in the coming days.

ITV has already released a trailer with host Maya Jama, the return of popular spin-off show ‘Aftersun’ has been announced, and now the first contestant who will be heading to the famous sun-soaked Majorcian villa for the ITV 2 dating show has been unveiled.

Welsh rugby player Ciaran Mark Davies will reportedly be jetting off to Spain soon in the hopes of finding love - and scooping a big cash prize - on the reality show, according to ‘The Sun’. Bosses are said to be confident that Davies will set hearts racing and will be a hit with fellow contestants and viewers alike.

A source said: "Ciaran caught the eye of Love Island bosses immediately. He's gorgeous with a fit athletic build that will send the girls in the villa wild, but he's also a sweet boy next door from Wales to boot. He's the kind of lad you could happily take home to your mum.

“He's been in talks with bosses for weeks and is set to jet out to the villa in Majorca in the coming week or so. Right now, it's unclear whether he is one of the OG line-up or a bombshell but he is a favourite with the casting team and is sure to make a big impression with viewers."

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe said previously: “Following the hugely successful ‘All Stars’ version this winter, we’re delighted to be returning to the iconic villa in Majorca for another summer season of the biggest reality show on television.

"After 10 series, I’m delighted to say that this year’s cast of Islanders is as amazing as ever and I can’t wait to see the entertainment and drama they’ll bring to, what will be, a somewhat re-vamped show.”

The start date for ‘Love Island’ UK series 11 is rumoured to be Monday June 3. ITV have not yet pfficially confirmed the air date of the new season, or any of the contestants. We’ll bring you all the latest news as soon as get it, be sure to keep an eye on our dedicated ‘Love Island’ page for all the latest details.

Who is Ciaran Davies?

Little is know about Davies yet, but this will all change if he is going to be a contestant on ‘Love Island’. He does already have 3,880 followers on his Instagram page, @ciarandaviesss, despite only having 23 posts.

Most of his posts show him on the rugby pitch, enjoying trips to sun-soaked locations or enjoying nights out with his friends.

