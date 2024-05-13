Maya Jama will host ‘Love Island’ again and 2024 and, it is thought, the spin-off show ‘Aftersun’. Photo by ITV.

‘Love Island’s’ popular spin-off show ‘Aftersun’ is set to make a comeback for the upcoming summer 2024 series of the ITV dating show.

‘Love Island’ fans are in for ever longer and hotter summer this year as ITV2's spin-off show, ‘Aftersun’ is set to make a comeback on the new series.

Viewers were left disappointed when the popular companion show did not accompany the first ever ‘Love Island: All Stars’ season earlier this year. That new spin-off show saw previous contestants return to the iconic villa to have a second chance at love, having not found it during their first stay, and new couple Molly Smith and Tom Clare were ultimately crowned the winners.

Spin-off show ‘Aftersun’ has always been popular with fans, as it gave host Maya Jama the chance to quiz evicted islanders after their time on the show, while celebrity viewers joined the panel to discuss what’s been happening between the contestants and speculate as to who may couple up - and who may get dumped - next. Of course, ‘Aftersun’ was always filmed in the UK on a Sunday night as it wasn’t pracitcal to fly the guests to location.

‘Love Island: All Stars’ was filmed in South Africa, however, and so Jama, aged 29, chose to stay near the set instead of flying backwards and forwards to host the UK-based spin-off. But fans will be thrilled with the news that ‘Aftersun’ is reportedly return for the upcoming new season of the usual ‘Love Isand’ summer series, which is set to air next month, and will be filmed in Spain as usual.

A new group of singletons will jet off to the Spanish island of Mallorca soon - and because the commute between Spain and the UK is much easier Jama will be able to record both shows. A source revealed to ‘The Sun’: "Viewers didn't love the change though and really missed Maya fronting the Sunday night spin-off, so bosses are definitely bringing it back for the regular series.”

"Logistically, it makes sense to have it back too as Maya stayed in Cape Town for the whole of the ‘All Stars’ run, whereas she will be flying back and forth between the Mallorca villa where the summer series films, and London where ‘Aftersun’ records, a second source supposedly told ‘The Mirror’. In addition, the source said: "Producers are already reaching out to agents to book guests for the first few shows of the new series when it returns in June."

At the beginning of the year, ITV refuted the claim that ‘Aftersun’ had been cancelled for the All Star's season and insisted that the show was merely on hold while filming took place in South Africa. A spokesperson for the broadcast explained at the time: "’Aftersun’ is not happening in its traditional form as Love Island: All Stars is a separate series to Love Island. Instead interviews will take place outside the Villa so it looks and feels different to the regular show."