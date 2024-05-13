Dr Alex George, of 'Love Island' fame, is hoping to run the Hackney half marathon in May 2024, but he's had to seek hospital treatment for a knee injury which may prevent him from doing so. Photo by TikTok/DrAlexGeorge.

‘Love Island’s’ Dr Alex George has had to go to hospital for the third time due to illness or injury in seven weeks

‘Love Island’ star Dr Alex George has told fans he feels like he’s “cursed” as he’s had to return to hospital.

The TV personality, aged 33, who is also an NHS doctor, posted on his social media over the weekend to tell his 978,000 TikTok followers and two million Instagram followers, that he’s had to go back to the hospital for the third time in around seven weeks.

The reality TV star first took himself to hospital in the early hours of Tuesday April 2 due to "tonsillitis with fevers". He was discharged later that evening, but he had to return just over a day later, on Thursday (April 4) as his condition worsened.

Alongside a second photo of him sat in a hospital room and wearing a medical gown, he wrote: “Spirit feels a bit broken writing this but sadly I had to come back to A&E this morning, throat was swelling up and getting worse with quinsy.” Quinsy is a complication of tonsillitis. Complications such as this are “very rare”, according to the NHS. The NHS website reads: “Sometimes you can get an area filled with pus (abscess) between your tonsils and the wall of your throat. This is called quinsy.” Now George, who was a ‘Love Island cast member in 2018, has said he’s had to seek medical attention for the third time due to problems with his knee - and the outcome is very important for him as he’s a keen runner is hoping to run the Hackney half marathon this Sunday (May 19).

He posted a video as he visited the hospital to find out what’s wrong with his knee. He said: “With the Hackney half only a week away, it all feels a little cursed between illness and injuries.” He shared that he was at the MSK Clinic to see a physio to assess his knee. He recorded as he had an ultrasound which revealed he had a patellofemoral pain syndrome.

Patellofemoral pain syndrome is sometimes called runner's knee. It's more common in people who run and who play sports that involve running and jumping. It presents itself with pain around the kneecap and the front of the knee.

He then underwent shockwave therapy to aid in his recovery and was given a plan by his physio, Emma, to help build strength in his knee. When addressing the question of whether or not he will actually run the Hackney half marathon, he could not yet offer an answer and said “let’s see”.

Once again, Dr George’s fans were left many messages of support for him. One person said: “Hope Dr Alex will run again soon.” Another said: “ I hope you feel better soon to run half marathon good luck.” Many also wished him good luck if he does run the marathon. Another person sympathised because they have also had the syndrome. They said: “Painful and felt like it sidelined me forever.”