Fans are concerned that ‘Love Island’ couple Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague may have split up after spotting various clues over the past few weeks.

They are a ‘Love Island’ golden couple - but fans are continuing to worry that Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have split up.

The rumours began swirling earlier this month, when Hague did not post on social media to wish her fiancé a happy birthday when he turned 25 on May 7. This was seen as a sign of potential trouble in paradise for loyal fans of the pair was Hague has always previously posted to mark such ocassions in the past.

A source told OK!: Because they’ve had issues before and Molly has always made such a public fuss of Tommy on occasions like his birthday, fans are worried that they have split. Their relationship has been played out in public from the very beginning and everyone is very invested in it."

Hague was then, however, silent once more on social media last week when Fury announced that he has landed a role in upcoming film called ‘The Debt Inherited’. Then, days later, Fury flew to Dubai to support his older brother Tyson Fury ahead of his upcoming fight against Oleksandr Usyk this Saturday (May 18). Once again, questions were raised when it became obvious that Hague had not joined him on his trip.

She then took to her Instagram Stories to explain why, although she did not address the split rumours directly. Posting a picture of her freshly painted pink nails, she wrote: “Did someone say hen do?" and tagged her sister Zoe Hague in the post. Looking at her sister’s Instagram Stories, it was obvious that Hague had organised a five-day break in Ibiza to celebrate her sister’s upcoming wedding - and that happened to be at same time as Fury going away.

This all comes just months after Hague, who is due to celebrate her own 25th birthday later this month, took off her engagement ring, following a supposed argument with Fury after the boxer was photographed partying topless with women during a work trip to Abu Dhabi.

Molly Mae Hague posted a video of herself on her Instagram Stories on May 15, and it appeared she wasn't wearing her engagement ring. Photo by Instagram/mollymae.

Hague later spoke about in one of her YouTube vlogs. She said: "I have been going through it in more ways than one," with her engagement ring clearly missing from her finger. She continued: “I am hoping, in say about a week, I might be in a place mentally, physically, emotionally where I can start filming some proper content for you guys again and get back on my channel. So please bear with me, I am really desperate to come back to you guys."

By Christmas, however, Hague had put her ring was back on and it seemed the couple, who share a one-year-old daughter Bambi, were back on track. But according to our source, a part of Hague has “never really gotten over” Tommy’s behaviour out in Abu Dhabi. The source claimed that Hague found it harder to forget what had happened than she thought, and the couple have "never quite been the same" since.

Offering some hope, however, they said: “It’s Molly’s dream to have a big white wedding, and she still wants that - but Bambi is her main focus, as well as giving her sister the best hen do, and run-up to her wedding.” Yesterday, however, Hague took to her Instagram Stories to say she had visited the GymShark shop at the Trafford Centre shopping centre in Manchester. In one of her video clips, she showed off an outfit she had bought and it appeared that her engagement ring was oince again now on her hand.

The duo last posted about each other on their respective Instagram pages in mid-April, when they took a family holiday to Disneyland Paris. Posting a series of snaps from the trip, Fury wrote: “Family time over anything” alongside a red heart emoji. Then, at the end of April, Hague posted photos of herself sat enjoying a ‘peaceful Sunday’ at what appeared to be an outdoor seating area for a restaurant. Her engagement ring was clearly on her finger and Fury commented: “Beautiful x”.

Fans, however, remain convinced that something’s not quite right between the couple. One commented on one of Fury’s recent social media posts to say: “something is up with him and Molly.” Although one fan did point out that they don’t have to post each other “24/7” to show they are still together.