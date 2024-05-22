Patsy Field, a model with a hidden disability, will reportedly be taking part in 'Love Island' 2024. Photo by Instagram/patsylouu.

Patsy Field has already won 40,000 followers on social media and has told her followers she’s an ‘open book’ - including about her disability and love life.

A model who is hoping to highlight hidden disabilities is reportedly heading to the ‘Love Island’ villa for the upcoming 11th series.

Patsy Field, aged 29, from London, is reported to be the next signing for the summer 2024 season of the popular ITV 2 dating show - following on from reports that Gigi Simon, daughter of reality TV star Lauren Simon, welsh rugby player Ciaran Davies, model Grace Jackson and make-up artist Samantha Kenny have all signed up in the hope of finding their type on paper.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Field has Erb's Palsy, a condition which results in one arm being shorter than the other and also having less function and sensation. According to the NHS, it occurs after a difficult birth, when the baby's head or arm has been pulled during delivery. In Field’s case the birth defect was a result of her being delivered naturally rather than via Caesarian section amid complications in the labour.

She has already spoken out publicly about the condition, which is often hidden, on social media. She said: "One thing you guys don't know about me is I have a disability. I have never spoken about it on here before because I am a bit self-conscious about it to be honest. Pretty much everyone says they don't notice it, or they have never noticed it before but once I tell you go back and look through my old videos, you'll be able to spot it."

She has also blamed the medical professionals who were caring for her mother during her labour for her condition, though she has not named anyone. She said: "I was a normal, happy, healthy baby in my mama's womb and the hospital f***ed up and gave me a disability, you f***ers. I should have been a cesarean birth, but the midwife thought she could do it and she couldn't. . . I was such a big baby, I was almost 11lb, a normal baby is like 7lb.

"I got stuck coming out of my mum... and they're pulling and pulling and pulling and in the process of yanking me out, they have done some damage. They snapped the nerve that sends messages down from my brain down my spine to my right arm, messages are trying to send, and this computer says no."

What is Erb's Palsy? Erb’s Palsy affects the nerves that supply the arm, and is a defect that occurs at birth. It results in a weakness in a baby’s arm. The NHS states that the arm can be partially or completely paralysed by Erb's Palsy, depending on the amount of damage that the nerves have received or the number of nerves affected. Recovery depends on how much damage has been done to the nerve. If the nerves are only bruised or swollen, the paralysis may get better in the first days or month. It is difficult to predict what improvement there will be in patients but 80-90% of children recover completely.

An source told the ’The Mail Online’: "Patsy is a brilliant signing for the show, she's hilarious so will definitely bring good vibes and positive energy. She has never let her disability define her but she's also excited for the opportunity to educate audiences who might not know about Erb's palsy because awareness is key."

She’s already won praise for being honest about her condition. One fan commented on her Instagram and said: “Thank you so much for speaking out, so many people are so unaware. My little girl has Erb's Palsy and seeing you gives me nothing but happiness as I feel so bad.”

Field already has a huge online following already; she has almost 40,000 followers on her TikTok account @patsyfield, and also almost 2,000 followers on her Instagram account @patsylouu. She is known for posting glamourous shots of her in lingere or on nights out. She’s also opened up about her difficulty with dating. In October she posted a ‘rant’ video in which she questioned when ‘everyone’ was still involved with their ex-partners.

In the same video, she also claimed that single people, like herself, now have to assume that anyone they are dating is seeing at least two other people at the same time. She said: “I’m scared to get involved with people now because I think I’m coming in to things with no emotional ties to anyone . . . nothing going on to be honest . . . I’m an open book”, but concluded that she didn’t want to be an open book with someone who was still being intimate with an ex.

By November, she posted a list of things she had done in 2023, with ‘started dating’, ‘fell in love’ and ‘say I love you’ to someone all not highlighted. Although she captioned the video “…husband if youre seeing this its not too late”.