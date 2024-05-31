Samantha Kenny, a make-up artist from Liverpool, is a contestant on 'Love Island' UK 2024. Photo by ITV.

A make-up artist who has been repeatedly compared to model Abbey Clancy by her Instagram and TikTok followers has joined the ‘Love Island’ 2024 cast.

Anticipation for the new series of ‘Love Island’ is continuing to build, ahead of it’s launch on Monday (June 3).

It’s no surprise, therefore, viewers can’t wait to find out more about the people who have signed themselves up for a sizzling summer in the iconic Majorican villa as the 12 men and women who are taking part are already in Spain preparing for a summer of love and surprises. A Welsh rugby player called Ciaran Davies was announced as first male contestant, and among the six ladies is a 26-year-old make-up artist called Samantha Kenny, from Liverpool.

Make-up artist Kenny originally boasted almost 5,000 followers on her Instagram account, @samanthakenny.xx, but now her participation in the ITV dating show has been revealed she has more than 17,000 at the time of writing (on Friday May 31). She also has almost 3,000 followers on her TikTok account, @samanthakennyx. On both platforms she posts many glamourous selfies. Unsurprisingly, she also shares make-up hints and tips with her fans.

Giving an potential insight in to her type on paper, she posted a video on her TikTok page back in August in which she lip synced to the words ‘I’m looking for a man in finance, trust fund, 6’5, blue eyes.

In another video, Kenny revealed herself to be a fan of ‘Love Island’ by lip syncing along to a soundbite from one of the show’s previous contestants. On this video, many fans commented to tell her she looked like fellow Liverpudlian, model and TV personality Abbey Clancy.

In a pre-show interview with ITV, Kenny shared that she loves a cockney boy and described her type as “tall and dark”. She added: “I want someone career driven, funny and loyal. Loyalty is the most important thing to me.” She also said she’d love to meet former Love Islander Olivia Attwood Dack because she thinks she’d been “hysterical”.

Kenny appears she’s also no stranger to brand collaborations either, something which many previous Love Islanders have go on to be given after their time on the show. Last week, she posted a short video of her in green gym gear and sipping a drink which she captioned: “Content fun with my fave @flo.fitness.” Another series of images, posted earlier this year, which appear to have been taken at a Insta-worthy party were captioned: “Gorgeous night for @sayitwith___” Say It With is a Liverpool-based jewellery shop.