Rebecca Loos will supposedly be taking part in another big UK reality TV show. Photo by Getty Images.

David and Victoria Beckham are facing more troubles as it’s been announced that Rebecca Loos has signed up for a popular reality TV show.

Rebecca, aged 46, first came to public attention 20 years ago when she claimed she had an affair with David, age 49, while she was working as his personal assistant. The news of Loos appearing on national television comes as the Beckham’s supposedly brace themselves for the release of a new book later this month. The book, called ‘The House of Beckham’, written by Tom Bower, is set to include ‘interesting revelations’ about their marriage and life together.

David’s husband of almost 25 years, fashion designer Victoria, who has recently turned 50, addressed the speculation for the first time during David's Netflix documentary, ‘Beckham’, last year. Discussing the scandal, the Spice Girl who is known as Posh Spice said: "I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me."

David also addressed the scandal last year. Admitting the speculation at the time, in 2004, made him feel "physically sick", he added: "It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

Now, the rumoured affair is set to get people talking again as as Rebecca has signed up for the next series of Channel 4 reality TV show ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’, according to ‘The Sun’. A TV insider told the publication: “Rebecca is a huge get for Channel 4, so they were thrilled to sign her up for Celeb SAS. There is still lots of fascination with her, especially after the Beckham documentary thrust her back in the spotlight last year."

"The Beckhams won’t be thrilled as they don’t know what she will say on camera, but for Rebecca, she feels she was brought back into the public conversation with the documentary, so she deserves another chance to show viewers who she really is.”

‘Celebrity SAS’ won't be the first reality show Rebecca has taken part in either. In the same year that reports of the affair broke she infamously appeared on Channel 5's ‘The Farm’ during which she stimulated a pig to collect semen. A year later she took part in the first series of ‘Celebrity Love Island’, alongside Jayne Middlemiss and Fran Cosgrave.

‘The House of Beckham’ is due to be released by HarperCollins in June. The publisher suggested the book will take a look at their marriage which is different to the image they presented in their recent Netflix documentary, ‘Beckham’. While the show did address the claims made by David’s assistant Rebecca Loos that she had a four-month affair with him in 2004, critics said it didn’t go far enough. David and Victoria are set to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Thursday July 4. They got married on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland, in front of just 29 guests including Victoria's Spice Girl bandmates and David's Manchester United and England teammates. ‘The House of Beckham’, which has also been described as “explosive” by the publisher, is due to be released on Thursday June 20. You can pre-order ‘The House of Beckham’ on Amazon now.