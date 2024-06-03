Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of Love Island’s most popular couples including Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are still going strong - here’s everything you need to know about what couples are still together, who is married and if there are any Love Island babies.

The new season will see presenter and DJ Maya Jama, return as our host. Jama took on the role after Laura Whitmore stepped down in August 2022 and has been hosting the show ever since, including the first season of Love Island All Stars which debuted in January.

What Love Island couples are still together?

Love Island first aired in 2016 and after 11 seasons. To date 13 couples are still going strong, however only three of them won the dating series. Some are now married with kids, whilst others are making plans for their future.

Here are the Love Island couples that are still together:

Molly Smith and Tom Clare - Love Island All Stars 2024 winners

The loved-up couple were crowned the first winners of Love Island All Stars and are still going strong, with Smith confirming she is starting the process of moving into Clare’s Manchester abode.

Sophie Piper and Joshua Richie - Love Island All Stars 2024

Despite split rumours, this pair is still together after finishing the series in third place. The pair have revealed that they are “taking things slowly”, with Piper recently dedicating an Instagram post to her new beau on his birthday, in the caption she wrote: “Still can’t get my head around not knowing you less than four months ago and now I can’t imagine life without you!”

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki - Love Island 2023

The runners up from Love Island 2023 are still an item and have revealed they plan to move in together in a post on social media. Despite being tipped as the favourites to win the summer series they lost out to Jess Harding and Sammy Root who called it quits just two months after winning.

Molly Marsh and Zach Noble - Love Island 2023

The explosive pair, who got together in last summer’s Love Island have now revealed they are back together after announcing they had split. The couple are spending two months travelling in Australia, but are “not putting pressure on their relationship at present, or labelling it.”

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan - Winners of Winter Love Island season 2

Kai and Sanam got together during the highly anticipated Casa Amor period of the show, with the couple quickly becoming fan favourites and eventually bagging the crown. The pair are now engaged, announcing the news on social media in April.

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga - Winter Love Island season 2

Shaq and Tanya made history in the Love Island villa with the pair dropping the L-bomb just three weeks into the show. Their relationship was anything but smooth sailing however, with Tanya coupling up with Martin Akinola during Casa Amor. They eventually found their way back to each other and are still going strong outside the villa.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope - Love Island 2022

The couple finished third place in summer Love Island 2022 and despite breaking up on Casa Amor, they have reconciled and are still going strong. They give fans an insight into their relationship through social media, but have not mentioned a proposal on the horizon as of yet.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page - Love Island 2022

Tasha Ghouri was Love Island’s first deaf contestant, she and Andrew Le Page came in fourth in season 8 and have stayed together, with La Page giving her a promise ring for Christmas.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury - Love Island 2019

One of Love Island’s most well known couples, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are still going strong after finishing second in Love Island 2019. In autumn of 2022 they announced that they were expecting their first child together and in January 2023 they welcomed their daughter, Bambi. In July 2023, they announced they were engaged on social media, with Fury proposing to Hague on a romantic cliff spot in Ibiza.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears - Love Island 2017

Surprisingly Dom Lever and Jess Shears didn’t couple up in the Love Island villa, instead leaving the series single and going on to date after the show. The pair announced their engagement after three months, got married in 2018 in a ceremony in Mykonos and now have two children.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt - Love Island 2017

The couple finished third in season 3 of Love Island and married in 2021. They now have three children, welcoming Nell in 2020, Nora Belle in 2022 and son Brodie in 2024.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen - Love Island 2016

The couple appeared in the second season of Love Island in 2016. Bowen proposed to Buckland just five months after they started dating, with the couple having the first ever Love Island wedding at Gosfield Hall in Essex. They have one child together, Able, who was born in 2022.

Nathan Massey and Cara Delahoyde - Winners Love Island 2016

Nathan Massey and Cara Delahoyde won the second season of Love Island in 2016 and have since gone on to tie the knot and have two children, Freddie-George and Delilah. However, they did have a rocky patch, with the couple briefly calling it quits after Delahoyde announced her first pregnancy. The pair got back together just before the birth of their son, Freddie-George and married in the summer of 2018.

When does Love Island 2024 start?

Love Island is returning to ITV on Monday, June 3, all the drama in the villa will be kicking off on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX from 9pm, with remaining episodes available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX.