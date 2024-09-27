Davide Sanclimenti exposes false claims on ‘Stripping Off with Matt Haycox’ podcast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Davide Sanclimenti has broken his silence on his toxic relationship with ex-girlfriend, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on ‘Stripping Off with Matt Haycox’ in an explosive, tell-all interview, finally talking about his tumultuous relationship.

In an exclusive interview on the 'Stripping Off with Matt Haycox' podcast, Davide reveals it all - sharing the truth, uncovering the lies, and exposing the real reason behind the down fall of their high-profile relationship.

Davide said, “I genuinely wanted to avoid having this conversation after eight months, but my name has been all over. There's only so much that I can take,” adding that it's time for everyone to hear his side of the story. “I think everyone should be treated fairly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davide talks candidly and doesn't hold back, addressing allegations head-on. From the infamous "fake proposal" to claims that Ekin-Su had been in contact with her ex right during quarantine before entering the Love Island villa and after, Davide sets the record straight. “From the proof he sent me, it seems like the two of them were speaking before she entered the villa,” he revealed.

He also tackled the drama surrounding the much-debated proposal. “I never proposed to her. I never got on one knee. I could swear on everything I have in my life that I could lose... whatever she is saying is basically bullshit, bullshit, bullshit,” Davide declared.

NW

When asked by host Matt Haycox if he had read Ekin-Su’s book, Davide’s signature humour instinctively shone: “No, are you joking?” He goes on to candidly clarify that Ekin-Su had already started drafting the book while they were still together, despite her claims to the contrary. “I was in the other room when she was talking to the writer... the only part missing was about me,” Davide shared.

He described the emotional strain and jealousy in their relationship. “She’s a very jealous person. There was a lack of trust. I wasn’t even allowed to follow a girl on Instagram,” Davide said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to exposing the lies, Davide opens up about the emotional toll their relationship took on him, including the mental health challenges he faced. “I was feeling the most miserable and depressed man next to her,” he admitted, diving deeper and revealing in more depth the personal struggles that were hidden from the TV and social media.

Finally, he made it clear that he’s in a more positive place and has moved on despite Ekin-Su’s continuous efforts to continue to talk about their relationship after their dramatic split. “I moved on, and she still talks about me. Eight months later, you know what I mean? It’s really petty.”

To hear more from Davide, listen to the full interview on the Stripping Off with Matt Haycox podcast, available now.