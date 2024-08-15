Tommy Fury is engaged to Molly Mae Hague. (Getty Images) | Getty Images

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced they have split after five years together.

The Love Island golden couple announced in separate statements on Instagram that their relationship has come to an end. The couple met on the fifth season of Love Island in 2019 and welcomed baby Bambi in 2023 getting engaged a few months later.

Fans are devastated after hearing the sad news, comparing it to Princess Diana and the then Prince Charles split. But with the rumour mill in overdrive and claims of cheating, will the pair reconcile and can a relationship really work if there has been an infidelity?

In the world of love and romance cheating and affairs happen more often than not. Statistics show that 20% of marriages end in the first five years according to research by What the Big Data. But are couples too quick to throw in the towel and give up on a relationship after someone cheats?

You only have to look at Brand Beckham to see how a relationship can stand the test of time after an affair. Back in 2004, it was reported that David Beckham cheated on his wife with his personal assistant Rebecca Loos. This was recently addressed in the footballers' recent documentary ‘Beckham’ in 2024.

Both David and Victoria discussed how difficult it was but decided to stay together. The couple celebrated their 25th anniversary in July 20. years after the alleged affair, proving that relationships can work. Collen Rooney is another celebrity who has faced several of her husband’s cheating scandals and still stayed together. But it’s not just celebrities or just men who cheat too.

I know this perosnally because in 2022, I cheated on my husband - I’m not proud of it and it was the biggest mistake of my life. We had been together seven years and married three when I was drinking a lot and feeling insecure in myself.

However, we decided to stay together and try to work things out but one thing had to change, me. I stopped drinking, we had marriage counselling and together we worked on our relationship and ourselves.

I am a big believer in everyone deserves a second chance - especially because I was given that opportunity. And despite the saying ‘A leopard never changes its spots’ people can. It has not been easy but we did it and I will never take my marriage for granted ever again.

There is never an excuse for cheating but if things do go wrong and both people are willing, then marriages and relationships can work after someone cheats. As a fan of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s relationship, I hope that in a few weeks they do decide to get back together and give their relationship another go.

If you need help with your relationship the NHS have counselling services available to help you on the NHS website.

