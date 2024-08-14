Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love Island stars Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have split after five years together.

Tommy Fury breaks his silence over Molly-Mae Hague split - Full statement

Tommy Fury shared a statement on his Instagram stories that said: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

“The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

“Please respect our privacy and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

The couple met on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019 and although were favourites to win, they came second. They welcomed daughter Bambi in January 2023 and the boxer proposed in the following July.

Taking to Instagram stories the Molly-Mae Hague wrote: “'Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x”

Just a matter of a few weeks ago and to celebrate their one year anniversary of being engaged (July 23 2023) the boxer arrived home with enormous bouquet of red roses for the content creator.

Tommy also wrote a gushing post on his Instagram stories which read: “A year today since I asked the best question. I have ever asked in my like. Cant’ wait to spend forever with you. Happy anniversary baby.”

The couple were due to get married after Molly-Mae told fans she had already found the perfect venue. They were also reportedly in talks to star in their own reality TV series like ‘At Home With The Fury’s’ which stars Tommy’s older brother Tyson Fury.

What is Tommy Fury’s net worth?

The professional boxer, 25, has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

What is Molly-Mae Hague’s net worth?

The content creator has an estimated net worth of $6.5 million thanks to lucrative brand deals.

