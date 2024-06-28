Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are set to star in their own reality TV show. | Getty Images

Love Island golden couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are set to front their own reality TV show.

The pair met on the popular ITV2 dating show in 2019, welcomed their baby daughter Bambi in January 2023 and then in July of the same year they got engaged.

Viewers first fell in love with the pair during June 2019, when they coupled up at their first opportunity after meeting in the famous Majorcan villa and stayed together throughout the summer and ended up coming in second place during the August finale. They appeared on-screen again last summer in Netflix's At Home With the Furys - and now they could be the focus of their very own show on Amazon Prime Video.

A source told MailOnline: "Molly-Mae and Tommy are in talks to star in their own reality series with Prime Video. The deal is yet to be signed on the dotted line but if it is, they hope to begin filming with the family in July and continue right up until they get married.

They went on: “Over the years, they have had multiple streaming platforms approach them to do a fly on the wall show, their lives and careers are so interesting and their fanbase would love a closer look into everything that goes on behind the scenes. Their wedding is going to be a big event and a moment they want to share with viewers but on their own terms. Molly is fiercely business minded and she knows television is the perfect way to open her following up to a new audience and show any of her doubters she is the real deal.”

Hague teased the potential venture in an Instagram Q&A where she said: "We also have a really big change happening for our family in July, which is super exciting and will take a lot of our time."

The news comes as the couple, who both turned 25 last month, continue to show their united front, despite recent worries from fans that they have split-up. Earlier this month, the pair were pictured together at an M&S ambassador event - reassuring fans that they are still very much together.

