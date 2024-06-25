Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love Island star Samantha Kenny has just landed a huge brand deal with online fashion retailer Glamify. The make-up artist, 27, has reportedly been inundated with offers from brands just a few weeks after being dumped by Joey Essex leaving the ITV dating show.

Love Islanders are well known to land huge six-figures brand deals after leaving the show. Some contestants even apply to go on the show just to boost their profile and get bigger deals.

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted this in the past and never intended on actually finding love in the villa, it was simply a ‘business move’. The influencer met Tommy Fury on the series and the couple went on to have a baby daughter Bambi and get engaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She did also land huge brand deals and became the fashion brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing before being named Creative Director for the brand in 2021 which she reportedly earned £400,000 a month. However, the influencer stepped down for the role just two years later blaming her busy mum-life schedule.

When Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu left the Love Islander Villa she signed a £1 million deal with fashion brand Oh Polly to launch her own collection. But just after six months of signing the lucrative deal, Ekin Su was dropped. She partnered with the fashion company after a source claimed it was “no longer working.”

But it's not just the girls from Love Island who have loved and lost brand deals. Davide Sanclimenti recently lost his six-figure brand deals with sport nutrition firm Sci-mx and fashion brand Boohoo Man. In April Davide was caught up in controversy after being seen at a party handing out nitrous oxide canisters to fill balloons.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.